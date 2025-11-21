LAS VEGAS, NV, 2025-11-21 — /EPR Network/ — Summary: Spokes Digital is proud to be the official food sponsor of the Golden Paddle Showdown, a vibrant pickleball tournament and wellness event held during MJBizCon in Las Vegas. This sponsorship highlights Spokes Digital’s commitment to supporting the cannabis and wellness community through engaging experiences and meaningful connections.

Spokes Digital Fuels the Fun at the Golden Paddle Showdown During MJBizCon 2025

Spokes Digital, a leading digital marketing agency serving the cannabis industry, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Golden Paddle Showdown, hosted by PufCreativ. The event takes place on Wednesday, December 3rd, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Plaza Hotel Pickleball Courts in downtown Las Vegas, during MJBizCon 2025.

As the official food sponsor, Spokes Digital is fueling the friendly competition and good vibes that define this much-anticipated community celebration. The Golden Paddle Showdown brings together brands, creators, and industry leaders for a high-energy pickleball tournament infused with wellness, networking, and entertainment.

“Supporting events like the Golden Paddle Showdown aligns perfectly with our mission to connect and grow the cannabis ecosystem through creativity, collaboration, and meaningful engagement,” said Varun Patel, CEO of Spokes Digital. “We’re thrilled to bring flavor and energy to this event while celebrating the culture and innovation that make this industry so special.”

The third annual Showdown will feature teams of two competing for the Golden Paddle title, along with interactive activities, wellness experiences, and entertainment for all players and spectators alike. Beyond the competition, it’s a chance for like-minded professionals and enthusiasts to connect, recharge, and celebrate the vibrant pulse of the cannabis community.

For tickets and event details, visit PufCreativ’s event page.

About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is the premier digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in the cannabis industry since 2017. With a track record of delivering exceptional growth and ROI for more than 500 clients, Spokes Digital combines deep compliance knowledge with creative advertising and data-driven strategies to empower cannabis dispensaries and e-commerce brands nationwide.

Media Contact:

Leeza Thomas

Chief Digital Officer, Spokes Digital

Email: leeza.thomas@spokesdigital.us