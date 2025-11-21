Nye & Company’s Online-Only December 3rd Auction will Feature Property from the Collection of Nancy and Robert Stein

Bloomfield, NJ, 2025-11-21 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers and Appraisers will hold a scintillating and scholarship-rich single-owner auction featuring property from the collection of Nancy and Robert Stein, on Wednesday, December 3rd, beginning promptly at 10am Eastern time.

The thoughtfully curated collection—assembled over decades with passion, connoisseurship and an eye for early American artistry—encompasses exceptional examples of antique furniture, fine art, historical portraiture, ceramics, needlework, pewter, and decorative arts.

Immediately after the Stein Collection sale, Nye & Company will present its two-session Chic & Antique Auction: Session I: Dec. 3 at 1pm Eastern time; and Session II: Dec. 4 at 10am Eastern.

The Stein Collection reflects a discerning appreciation for early American furniture, Pennsylvania Impressionism, Russian art with American parallels, mochaware, delftware, early pewter and a notable group of portraits attributed to James Sharples Sr. and his daughter Ellen Wallace Sharples—a family of itinerant artists whose work forms an important chapter in late 18th- and early 19th-century Anglo-American portraiture.

James Sharples Sr. (ca. 1751–1811) was an English-born portraitist celebrated for his intimate pastel likenesses of political leaders, intellectuals, and civic figures. After emigrating to the United States in the 1790s, Sharples traveled extensively, creating admired portraits of figures including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Ellen Wallace Sharples (1769–1849), his highly accomplished daughter, produced finely rendered portraits notable for their subtle tonality and quiet psychological depth. Both artists operated portrait galleries in Philadelphia and New York, contributing significantly to America’s early artistic identity. Works from this lineage are increasingly prized by collectors for their charm, historic resonance, and scarcity.

The furniture category features an exceptional selection of early American craftsmanship. A parade of regional masterworks anchors the sale, including the following:

– A maple high chest, likely from Chester or Londonderry, New Hampshire, exhibiting bold proportions, elegant line, and quintessential Northern New England craftsmanship.

– A Chippendale mahogany tavern table from Rhode Island, distinguished by its robust stance and exceptional surface.

– A Queen Anne tray-top tea table from Connecticut, a graceful example of early colonial refinement.

– A near-pristine Federal card table labeled Archelaus Flint, Charlestown, MA, 1800–1820 — a piece of extraordinary integrity and rarity.

Archelaus Flint (1778–1840) was an esteemed Charlestown, Massachusetts cabinetmaker known for his refined execution, sophisticated line and crisp inlay work typical of Boston-area Federal style. His shop operated during a flourishing period of cabinetmaking innovation, producing furniture that bridged utility and ornament. Labeled examples, such as the one offered in this sale, are highly sought after for their rarity, craftsmanship, and excellent documentation.

Fine art will feature Pennsylvania Impressionists and more. The Stein Collection shines with a vibrant selection of early 20th-century American examples, highlighted by important figures of the New Hope School:

-Harry Leith-Ross (1886–1973) – Trenton Bridge from Morrisville

A founding presence of the New Hope colony, Leith-Ross was admired for his draftsmanship and luminous landscapes. The work offered captures the poetic industrial-riverscape link between Trenton and Morrisville, rendered with his signature clarity.

– Walter Emerson Baum (1884–1956) – Allentown

Baum, founder of the Baum School of Art, chronicled the towns and countryside of Pennsylvania with brushwork full of movement and atmosphere. His cityscapes of Allentown stand as quintessential examples of Lehigh Valley regionalism.

– Hayley Lever (1876–1958) – Sailboats, St. Ives

Lever, an Australian-born American Impressionist, gained early renown in Cornwall’s St. Ives artists’ colony. His maritime scenes from this period burst with color, light, and vivacity—qualities evident in the example presented here.

– Harry Mills Walcott (1870–1944) – Waiting for the Show

A painter celebrated for his narrative compositions and refined academic style, Walcott trained at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Académie Julian. This evocative scene exemplifies his sensitivity to mood and theatrical tension.

In the needlework, ceramics, pewter and decorative arts categories, collectors will appreciate the sale’s needlework samplers and early American embroidery, crafted by schoolgirls from Nantucket to Maine to Philadelphia, each demonstrating the artistry, diligence, and educational values of young women in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The collection’s richly varied smalls include English mochaware pitchers and bowls, English brass and American pewter, each adding warmth and authenticity to the Stein Collection’s decorative story.

A public preview will be held November 24–26 and December 1–2, from 10am–4pm Eastern time each day at Nye & Company’s Bloomfield gallery located at 20 Beach Street in Bloomfield, New Jersey. The full catalogue will be livestreamed on www.nyeandcompany.com and across major online bidding platforms including Invaluable, LiveAuctioneers, BidSquare, Drouot and BidSpirit. Clients may participate in real time, leave absentee bids or arrange for phone bidding.

Public preview hours remain the same for both sales.

With competitive estimates and a diverse offering of fine and decorative arts, the Chic and Antique Auction continues Nye & Company’s tradition of combining accessibility with excellence. All items are available for preview online, and interested bidders are encouraged to register early on their preferred platform. For inquiries or condition reports, please contact the gallery at info@nyeandcompany.com or call (973) 984-6900.

For more information, images, or interview requests please contact: info@nyeandcompany.com, 973-984-6900. You may visit the website at www.nyeandcompany.com. The company is also on Instagram & Facebook @nyeandcompany.

About Nye & Company Auctioneers and Appraisers:

Nye & Company Auctioneers is a trusted leader in the world of fine and decorative arts, based in Bloomfield, New Jersey. With a reputation for integrity, transparency, and expertise, the firm offers a full range of services to private collectors, estates, and institutions.