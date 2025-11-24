Former Truck Driver Launches LTO Logistics LLC to Support Local Drivers

Kingsport, Tennessee, United States, 2025-11-24 — /EPR Network/ — Todd Odham, a former professional truck driver, founded LTO Logistics LLC after health challenges forced him to leave the road. The company aims to provide freight transportation services while creating stable employment for local drivers. LTO Logistics LLC highlights safety, reliability, and community support in every aspect of its operations.

Odham spent more than twenty years moving freight across the United States. After stepping away from driving, he focused on establishing a company that could continue to support the industry while offering meaningful work for others. LTO Logistics LLC plans to hire drivers who share the company’s dedication to professionalism and integrity.

The company is raising funds to acquire its first truck and cover startup costs necessary to begin operations. With a strong foundation, LTO Logistics LLC hopes to contribute to local economic growth, provide dependable employment for skilled drivers, and support families in the region. Donations can be made through the company’s GoFundMe campaign at https://gofund.me/3768c2322.

LTO Logistics LLC serves as an example of how industry professionals can turn personal challenges into opportunities for community impact. The company demonstrates how safe and reliable freight services can benefit both the local workforce and the broader supply chain.

Through its operations, LTO Logistics LLC aims to ensure freight continues to move efficiently while providing meaningful work for drivers and supporting the families who depend on them. The company’s mission combines experience, integrity, and long-term sustainability with a focus on empowering the local community.

About LTO Logistics

LTO Logistics LLC is a family-owned freight and logistics management company based in Kingsport, TN. Our foundation is built on the deep, firsthand knowledge of the trucking industry—because our experienced dispatchers have been truck drivers and operators themselves.