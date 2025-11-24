Orthopedic Braces And Supports Market 2030: Startups and New Entrants to Know

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Summary

The global orthopedic braces and supports market was valued at USD 4,670.9 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7,006.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by technological advancements, a rising number of sports and accident-related injuries, an expanding geriatric population, and increasing public awareness regarding preventive and rehabilitative care.

These factors have accelerated the development of innovative orthopedic products and improved distribution platforms aimed at enhancing patient outcomes. For example, in February 2025, Canadian Orthopedic Supply launched a new website, marking its evolution from a small home-based operation in Georgetown, Ontario, to a nationwide supplier of orthopedic bracing solutions. Its portfolio includes brands such as Push Sport, Push, M-Brace, and Solidea. Additionally, the rising prevalence of acute and chronic conditions—including arthritis and sports injuries—continues to support growing demand for orthopedic braces and supportive devices.

Leading companies are actively strengthening their product portfolios and market presence. In February 2021, BREG, Inc., a provider of orthopedic bracing and billing services, introduced two product lines—Pinnacle and Ascend—comprising 15 orthopedic braces designed specifically for spinal injuries. This launch expanded the company’s offerings and improved its ability to serve patients requiring spinal support.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 at 35.83%.

The U.S. dominated the North American orthopedic braces and supports market in 2024.

By product, the braces & supports segment held the largest share, representing 74.97% in 2024.

By end-use, orthopedic clinics were the leading segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4,670.9 million

USD 4,670.9 million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7,006.2 million

USD 7,006.2 million CAGR (2025–2030): 7.3%

7.3% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Orthopedic Braces and Supports Company Insights

Prominent companies operating in the market include BREG, Inc., Össur, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., and DJO, LLC (Enovis). Emerging players such as Frank Stubbs Company Inc., Weber Orthopedic LP, and Ottobock are also gaining market traction.

BREG, Inc. manufactures and markets a broad range of sports medicine and orthopedic products, offering braces for the hip, knee, spine, elbow, ankle, and foot. With a distribution network of over 100 distributors across 36 countries, the company continues to expand its presence in emerging markets.

manufactures and markets a broad range of sports medicine and orthopedic products, offering braces for the hip, knee, spine, elbow, ankle, and foot. With a distribution network of over 100 distributors across 36 countries, the company continues to expand its presence in emerging markets. Frank Stubbs Company Inc. focuses on designing and producing orthopedic supports, binders, and compression garments, particularly catering to the plastic surgery segment.

Key Orthopedic Braces and Supports Companies

BREG, Inc.

Frank Stubbs Company Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Össur

Fillauer LLC

Ottobock

McDavid

Bauerfeind

Weber Orthopedic LP

DJO, LLC (Enovis)

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Conclusion

The orthopedic braces and supports market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, supported by increasing injury incidence, expanding elderly populations, and greater emphasis on preventive healthcare. Continuous product innovation and strategic expansions by key manufacturers are enhancing market accessibility and improving patient outcomes. With strong demand from orthopedic clinics and growing adoption across both developed and emerging regions, the market will continue to advance as healthcare providers prioritize effective, non-invasive treatment solutions for musculoskeletal conditions.