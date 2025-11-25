Holter Monitor Market 2030: Telehealth Integration Accelerates Adoption

The global holter monitors market is expected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AFib), an expanding elderly population, and the increasing global burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

In addition, the industry is benefiting from a growing shift toward ambulatory monitoring devices, continued technological innovations, higher investments in early arrhythmia detection, advancements in telemetry, and supportive regulatory initiatives. AFib, which often goes undiagnosed, requires continuous monitoring for accurate detection and treatment. A study published by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) in April 2023 supported the use of 24–48-hour Holter monitoring for identifying AFib and non-sustained ventricular tachycardia (NSVT) in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), reinforcing the clinical relevance of Holter devices. Evidence also shows that extended ECG monitoring improves AFib detection in individuals with cryptogenic stroke or those who have undergone pulmonary vein isolation, further boosting market demand.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlight the significant disease burden of coronary artery disease (CAD). In 2021, CAD caused 375,476 deaths, with around 5% of adults aged 20 and above affected by the condition. Notably, nearly 20% of CAD-related fatalities occurred in individuals under 65. Such trends underscore the increasing need for continuous cardiac monitoring, contributing to the rising adoption of Holter monitors.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share at 42.8% in 2022.

By component, the wired segment accounted for 63.54% of revenue in 2022.

By end-use, hospitals & clinics dominated with a 50.42% share in 2022.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 1.45 Billion

USD 1.45 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.05 Billion

USD 3.05 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 9.7%

9.7% Leading Region (2022): North America

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Market participants are prioritizing strategic initiatives such as product launches, geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and technological upgrades. In March 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. presented research findings at the World Congress of Cardiology based on the Philips ePatch extended-wear Holter monitor. Results demonstrated that extending monitoring duration led to a two-fold increase in clinically actionable findings after 7 days and a 2.5-fold increase after 14 days, highlighting the strong diagnostic advantages of prolonged monitoring solutions.

Prominent companies in the holter monitor market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE HealthCare

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems, Inc.)

SCHILLER AG

Bittium

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

BPL Medical Technologies

Biotricity

Nitto Denko Corporation

Conclusion

The holter monitors market is set for steady expansion, fueled by rising cardiovascular disease incidence, increasing AFib detection needs, and a shift toward ambulatory, continuous monitoring technologies. Clinical guidelines supporting Holter monitoring and advances in extended-wear devices are further strengthening market demand. With North America leading adoption and Asia Pacific emerging as a high-growth region, the market is positioned for sustained growth through 2030.