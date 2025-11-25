JobVumi Simplifies Recruitment for Job Seekers and Employers

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-11-25 — /EPR Network/ — JobVumi, a rapidly emerging career platform in India, announced new enhancements aimed at simplifying the recruitment experience for both job seekers and employers. The update, launched today from Bhubaneswar, reflects the platform’s commitment to making hiring faster, more transparent, and more accessible across the country.

JobVumi was created to address growing challenges in India’s employment landscape, where job seekers often struggle to find verified opportunities while employers face difficulties locating qualified talent. The platform offers a structured, user-friendly ecosystem that helps both sides connect meaningfully and efficiently.

Founded by Janmejaya Nanda, JobVumi integrates smart technology with intuitive design to support seamless job applications, profile building, and candidate discovery. The platform continues to expand its presence across industries such as IT, Sales, Healthcare, Education, Retail, and Manufacturing.

“JobVumi was developed to solve a very real problem in the employment market,” said Janmejaya Nanda, Founder & CEO of JobVumi. The goal has always been to simplify recruitment by enabling job seekers to access genuine opportunities while helping employers discover capable candidates quickly and confidently.

The platform’s latest improvements include streamlined job application flows, enhanced employer dashboards, faster profile creation tools, and improved job-matching accuracy. These updates make it easier for new users to register, upload profiles, apply for roles, and receive timely job recommendations.

“Recruitment becomes truly effective when technology removes barriers instead of creating them,” added Nanda. “JobVumi is designed to support every career journey, whether someone is searching for their first job or an employer is looking for the right talent.

With its growing user base and expanding network of verified employers, JobVumi continues to strengthen its position as a trusted digital career portal for India’s workforce. The platform encourages job seekers to build complete profiles to access better-matched opportunities and invites employers to take advantage of its efficient candidate-sourcing tools.

Job seekers and employers can explore opportunities and register for free at https://jobvumi.com/

