Immunotherapy Drugs Market 2030: Market Leaders Driving Innovation

The global immunotherapy drugs market size was valued at USD 257.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 486.36 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising global incidence of chronic diseases. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 537 million adults aged 20–79 were living with diabetes in 2021, a number expected to increase to 783 million by 2045. In addition, major industry players are actively developing new products and forming strategic collaborations to accelerate research in immunotherapy treatments.

A surge in chronic illnesses—particularly cancer—combined with the increasing preference for therapies that strengthen the immune system is boosting market growth. Immunotherapy offers a promising approach compared to conventional treatments, as it can selectively target diseased cells while reducing side effects. Key categories of immunotherapy drugs include monoclonal antibodies and immune checkpoint inhibitors, both of which have gained widespread clinical acceptance for treating a range of conditions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 41.87% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. immunotherapy drugs market is expected to record substantial growth during the forecast period.

By drug type, monoclonal antibodies dominated the market, accounting for 55.26% in 2024.

By indication, the cancer segment represented the majority share at 87.88% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 257.6 Billion

USD 257.6 Billion 2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 486.36 Billion

USD 486.36 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 11.2%

11.2% Largest Market in 2024: North America

Key Immunotherapy Drugs Company Insights

The immunotherapy drugs market is experiencing rapid evolution, driven by the growing burden of cancer and autoimmune conditions and significant R&D advancements. Leading companies—including Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.—are expanding their product pipelines, investing in innovative therapies, and pursuing strategic mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their competitive positions.

Amgen Inc. plays a crucial role in the immunotherapy space with treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its notable products include BLINCYTO, used in certain leukemias, and KYPROLIS, designed for multiple myeloma. Amgen continues to build a robust pipeline aimed at addressing unmet medical needs.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. offers an extensive range of immunotherapy solutions for cancer and autoimmune disorders. Known for safety and efficacy, the company emphasizes innovation, quality, and strategic partnerships to enhance research and expand global access to its therapies.

Key Immunotherapy Drugs Companies

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

AstraZeneca

GSK plc.

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Conclusion

The immunotherapy drugs market is poised for strong expansion, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases—particularly cancer—and continuous advancements in immunotherapy research. With market size expected to nearly double from USD 257.6 billion in 2024 to USD 486.36 billion by 2030, immunotherapy is emerging as a cornerstone of modern medical treatment. The increasing adoption of monoclonal antibodies and checkpoint inhibitors, combined with growing industry investments and supportive clinical innovations, will further accelerate market growth. As North America maintains its lead, global demand for safer, more targeted therapies will continue to shape the future of the immunotherapy drugs landscape.