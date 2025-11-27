Wound Care Market Grows with Rising Chronic Wound Treatment Needs

The global wound care market size was valued at USD 23.15 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 29.57 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.19% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, which drive the demand for effective wound care solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share, capturing over 45.47% in 2024.

The U.S. wound care market is expected to continue dominating the North American region throughout the forecast period.

By product, the advanced wound dressing segment led the market with a 34.96% revenue share in 2024.

By application, the chronic wounds segment held the highest share of 59.84% in 2024.

By end-use, hospitals emerged as the largest segment with 36.30% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 23.15 Billion

2030 Market Size Forecast: USD 29.57 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.19%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

The increasing global incidence of diabetes, driven largely by sedentary lifestyles, remains one of the most significant contributors to market expansion. According to a report released by Diabetes UK in May 2024, there was nearly a 40% rise in type 2 diabetes cases among individuals under 40 between 2016–17 and 2022–23. This trend increases the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), a major application area for wound care products.

A JAMA Network study published in November 2023 estimated that 33.33% of diabetic individuals will experience a foot ulcer during their lifetime, with DFUs affecting 18.6 million people globally and 1.6 million annually in the U.S. Advanced wound care solutions, such as hydrocolloid dressings, play a vital role in treating DFUs by maintaining an optimal moisture environment, supporting internal and external healing, and facilitating the absorption of necrotic tissue. These dressings are also widely adopted in managing surgical site infections. Growing clinical preference for such products is expected to further accelerate market growth.

Key Wound Care Company Insights

Prominent players in the wound care market include Smith+Nephew, Convatec Group PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Baxter, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Coloplast Corp, Medtronic, 3M, MIMEDX Group, Inc., INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, Medline Industries, LP, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., B. Braun SE, Cardinal Health, and Organogenesis Inc.

Companies are actively expanding their wound management portfolios, including Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) systems, while also launching advanced antimicrobial dressings incorporating silver to address rising demand.

Leading Wound Care Companies

Smith+Nephew

Convatec Group PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Baxter

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Coloplast Corp

Medtronic

3M

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES

Medline Industries, LP

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Braun SE

MIMEDX Group, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Organogenesis Inc

URGO MEDICAL

Conclusion

The wound care market is set for steady growth through 2030, driven by the expanding burden of chronic conditions like diabetes, rising surgical volumes, and increasing adoption of advanced wound management technologies. Enhanced product innovation—particularly in antimicrobial and moisture-retentive dressings—is strengthening clinical outcomes and broadening utilization across healthcare settings. With strong regional growth in Asia Pacific and sustained leadership in North America, the market is poised for continued expansion supported by technological advancements and rising patient care needs.

