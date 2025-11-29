Gothenburg, Sweden, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Digital Marketing, an SEO agency based in Gothenburg, has announced an expansion of its services as demand grows for search visibility solutions adapted to the AI-driven search landscape. The agency has reported increasing interest from companies seeking structured SEO work capable of addressing changes introduced by large language models and AI-generated responses across major platforms.

The agency focuses on technical SEO, structured keyword analysis, page-level optimisation, and content development supported by documented internal operating procedures. These processes include Search Console–based keyword collection, extended keyword expansion, URL-level optimisation workflows, indexation analysis, and anchor-text mapping to strengthen internal linking and topical relevance.

Beyond Digital Marketing reports that organisations across multiple sectors have increased their focus on long-term SEO programmes to maintain visibility as AI systems influence ranking, answer generation, and information retrieval. The agency’s expansion aims to support additional Swedish businesses seeking consistent, data-driven SEO frameworks capable of securing visibility in both traditional search results and AI-generated responses.

The expansion allows Beyond Digital Marketing to scale research capacity, content production, and technical analysis from its base in Gothenburg while continuing to serve companies across Sweden.

Beyond Digital Marketing is an SEO-focused agency based in Gothenburg, Sweden.

