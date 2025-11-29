AAEON Targets Applications Requiring Heavy AI Workloads on the Edge with the New COM-ARHC6

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Leading provider of Computer-on-Modules AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has launched the COM-ARHC6, a COM Express Type 6 Compact Size module (95mm x 95mm) incorporating the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2) platform (formerly Arrow Lake).

Listing the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 285H, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 255H, and Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 225H among its standard SKU options, AAEON state the module provides up to 19.6% faster CPU and 20.3% faster GPU performance than previous COM Express Type 6 Compact offerings. Meanwhile, the COM-ARHC6 sees a 33% increase in DDR5 memory capacity, offering up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5.

Leveraging the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2) platform’s integrated Intel® Arc™ GPU and Intel® AI Boost NPU, the COM-ARHC6 can offer up to 99 TOPs of AI performance. This makes the product an excellent candidate for use in applications such as diagnostic imaging equipment and automated optical inspection. Other features contributing to its suitability for such use are its small 95mm x 95mm form factor and support for both active fan or passive heatsink-based cooling.

For expansion, the module can support up to eight PCIe devices via a combination of one eight-lane and two four-lane PEG 4.0 slots, four single-lane PCIe 4.0, and a four-lane standard PCIe interface. AAEON notes that one of the module’s four-lane PEG 4.0 slots can be used for the preinstallation of a 256GB NVMe module for onboard storage, although this is optional. For storage on standard SKUs, dual SATA support is provided.

The COM-ARHC6 provides four simultaneous display outputs via three DDI for HDMI or DP function, each offering 4K resolution. Other display options include LVDS by default, which can be changed to eDP by request. Other optional interfaces include two MIPI CSI connectors and VGA, the latter of which is co-layed with the module’s third DDI interface.

For proof-of-concept and software validation purposes, AAEON lists the ECB-920A-A11 COM Express evaluation carrier board for the COM-ARHC6. Built on the ATX form factor, the ECB-920A-A11 is suitable for use in its default configuration or as a foundation for project-specific custom carrier design.

For detailed specifications and more information about the COM-ARHC6, please visit its product page on the AAEON website or contact an AAEON representative via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.