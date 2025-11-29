Unifeeder, a DP World Company, Partners with Aurachain to Accelerate Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Aurachain, the leading AI-powered process automation and orchestration platform for regulated industries, today announced a strategic partnership with Unifeeder, part of DP World, marking its official entry into the shipping and transportation sector.

Unifeeder is taking the next step in its digital transformation journey by integrating Aurachain’s platform to modernize and govern its procure-to-pay processes.

Through this collaboration, Aurachain becomes the central orchestration layer for Unifeeder’s operations, helping the company unify processes, strengthen cost governance, and improve the flow of operational data across its global network.

“At Aurachain, our mission has always been to make complex operations simple, governed, and intelligent,” said Jonathan Wiener– Co-founder & VP of North American Operations at Aurachain. “Partnering with Unifeeder demonstrates how AI-driven process orchestration can deliver meaningful improvements in accuracy, transparency, and compliance across large-scale operational environments.”

Leveraging Aurachain’s embedded AI capabilities, Unifeeder continues to advance its technology-enabled business model by deploying AI-driven automation to enhance operational control.

“This collaboration with Aurachain reflects our commitment to using intelligent automation to simplify complexity across our operations,” Martin Nyhuus – Chief Information Officer, Unifeeder Group. “By embedding AI-driven process governance into our procure-to-pay activities, we are increasing accuracy, strengthening cost controls, and enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making across our global network.

The adoption of Aurachain’s solution complements Unifeeder’s wider digital transformation programme within DP World. It supports the company’s ambition to operate a more connected, transparent, and efficient operational model across regions and business units.

This partnership also represents a significant milestone for Aurachain as it expands into the shipping and transportation sector, demonstrating the versatility of its platform beyond financial services and government, where it already powers mission-critical process automation.

About Aurachain

Aurachain is a next-generation, AI-enhanced process orchestration platform that enables enterprises and governments to rapidly build, deploy, and optimize digital process applications. Designed for regulated industries, Aurachain combines enterprise-grade governance, transparency, and adaptability, empowering organizations to automate complex workflows with speed and confidence. Headquartered in Switzerland, Aurachain serves global clients across financial services, government, and logistics.

About Unifeeder

Unifeeder Group is a dynamic logistics company operating across Europe, Africa, and Asia. With a fleet of more than 150 vessels and over 1,100 colleagues worldwide, Unifeeder simplifies global supply chains by providing efficient and sustainable transport solutions. Since 2018, Unifeeder has been part of DP World, the leading enabler of global trade and integrated supply chain solutions provider. Within DP World, Unifeeder is part of the Marine Services business pillar.

About DP World:

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.