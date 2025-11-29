myroommate.in is now LIVE

Mumbai, India, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — We are happy to announce that myroommate.in is now officially live. Our new website is open, and everyone can visit it at click here. This new website helps people find roommates, search for rooms, and post available rooms for free.

myroommate.in is made for students, working people, and anyone who needs a clean, simple and trusted way to find a place to stay or share.

The founder shared,

“We have worked hard to make this platform helpful and easy for everyone. Today, we are proud to launch it.”

What users can do on myroommate.in?

• Find a roommate in any city

• Search for rooms available for sharing

• Post your room for free

• Connect with real people

• Use simple filters to find the right match

We will keep improving the platform and add more useful features in the future. This launch is only the beginning.

For more information, or help contact:

support@myroommate.in