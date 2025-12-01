The Crypto Times Bridges the Crypto Knowledge Gap, Reaching Over 10 Million Readers Organically

Ahmedabad, India, 2025-12-01 — /EPR Network/ — Cited by Forbes, NYT, and Fortune, Educational-First News Platform Validates Global Authority in Decentralized Finance.

The Crypto Times, a leading global news and media organization specializing in the decentralized finance and blockchain industry, today announced a major organizational milestone. We have reached more than 10 million users in less than five years and generated over 20 million views.

The organization’s success is anchored in an “educational-first” mission designed to cut through market speculation and misinformation, focusing instead on the underlying technological utility and systemic developments within the crypto ecosystem.

The Crypto Times was conceptualized in 2016 and launched in 2020 by Founder Hardik Katariya, who brings over 10 years of expertise and experience in the DeFi and Blockchain space. He recognized the widening knowledge gap between blockchain’s technological expansion and public understanding.

The platform was built specifically to address this complexity head-on, delivering unbiased, technical, and exclusive insights across three core pillars: news, in-depth research, and data.

A Global Voice for Decentralization

The Crypto Times maintains a global footprint, with team members and contributors across multiple regions, and a presence in key blockchain innovation centers, including Dubai and India. This diverse, worldwide team ensures a comprehensive and global perspective in its reporting.

“Decentralization is more than just a technology; it’s a philosophical shift toward digital and financial autonomy,” said Hardik Katariya, Founder of The Crypto Times. “Our job has never been about chasing the daily price movements—it’s about providing the trusted information readers need to understand the real utility and societal impact of this revolution. Hitting 10 million readers organically validates that mission, proving there is a massive demand for fact-driven, complex-to-simple reporting.”

Validating Trust: Cited by Global Media

The Crypto Times’ dedication to securing exclusive content and delivering factual reporting has established it as a critical source for global journalism. The platform’s original news and research have been cited by influential media houses including: Forbes, The New York Times, Fortune, The Verge, Hindustan Times, and NDTV.

This consistent citation by major domestic and international publications underscores The Crypto Times’ position as a global authority, providing primary source insights and analysis for the Web3 economy.

Exclusive Access: Insights from Industry Pioneers

The platform further boosts its authority through a strong track record of securing exclusive interviews with some of the industry’s most respected voices. By engaging directly with founders, core protocol developers, and regulatory experts, The Crypto Times provides readers with primary, firsthand insights into future development, technological adoption, and market direction. This unique access solidifies the platform’s reputation as a source of high-signal, low-noise information, making it an essential resource for both institutional and retail readers.

The platform’s commitment to editorial independence and transparency has garnered over 20 million total views and earned trust from prominent industry leaders. By focusing on technical understanding and separating news from hype, The Crypto Times has positioned itself as the trusted source for the Web3 generation.

As blockchain continues to rewrite the rules of finance, The Crypto Times is committed to redefining what it means to be an authoritative media organization in this new, decentralized era.

About The Crypto Times

The Crypto Times is a premier global news and research platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to a decentralized future through trusted information. Founded in 2020 by Hardik Katariya, the organization delivers unbiased, technical, and exclusive insights across news, research, and data, with a foundational commitment to simplifying complexity.

Website: www.cryptotimes.io

Contact: contact@cryptotimes.io