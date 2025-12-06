Berd & Klauss, PLLC Releases FY 2026 H-1B Registration Guide for Employers and OPT Students

New York, NY, 2025-12-6 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a leading New York–based immigration law firm, has released a comprehensive Step-by-Step H-1B Registration Guide to help U.S. employers, HR teams, and F-1 OPT/STEM OPT students prepare for the FY 2026 H-1B cap season, expected to open in March 2025.

With record demand for H-1B visas and significant updates to the USCIS online filing system, the firm’s latest guide simplifies the registration process and helps applicants avoid common mistakes that lead to disqualification.

Addressing Critical 2025 Updates

USCIS announced key changes for the FY 2026 H-1B season, including:

Mandatory USCIS organizational accounts for employers

New identity verification steps for company signatories

Updated beneficiary attestation and anti-fraud measures

Revised timelines and lottery processing procedures

These updates have created confusion for first-time registrants and employers sponsoring international talent. Berd & Klauss, PLLC, developed the guide to ensure applicants complete each step accurately and on time.

A Practical Guide for Employers & Students

The firm’s newly released resource covers:

How employers can set up and link USCIS organizational accounts

How to authorize immigration attorneys and paralegals

Step-by-step online registration instructions

Tips for avoiding duplicate or invalid registrations

Guidance for F-1 OPT and STEM OPT students transitioning to H-1B

What to do if selected in the lottery

Filing strategies to maximize approval chances

Why This Guide Matters

With USCIS seeing some of the highest H-1B registration volumes in history, a well-prepared submission can significantly increase the chances of selection.

The firm notes that early preparation is especially crucial for:

F-1 OPT students nearing their employment authorization expiration

STEM OPT workers seeking cap-gap benefits

Startup founders and small companies unfamiliar with the H-1B process

Employers sponsoring H-1B candidates for the first time

Free Access to the Guide

The FY 2026 H-1B Registration Guide is available for free download on the Berd & Klauss, PLLC website. Employers, students, and HR managers can request access directly through: https://berdklauss.com/

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications.

Media Contact:

Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Address: 28 Liberty Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10005

Phone: (212) 461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com

Website: https://berdklauss.com/