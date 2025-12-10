Consultuence Unveils New AI-Driven Talent Intelligence Platform to Improve Hiring Accuracy and Reduce Interview Fraud

KARNATAKA, 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ — Consultuence has announced the rollout of its AI-driven Talent Intelligence Platform, created to help organizations enhance the quality and reliability of their hiring decisions.

With the rise of remote interviews, many companies have reported challenges such as inconsistent responses, external coaching during interviews, and identity mismatch. Consultuence’s platform offers structured analysis to give hiring teams an objective layer of insight, not to replace human judgment, but to support it.

Key Capabilities

Interview Insight Reports

Structured summaries highlighting communication patterns, reasoning depth, behavioral indicators, and role-relevant strengths.

Consistency & Alignment Checks

Helps hiring teams identify mismatches between resume claims, verbal explanations, and real-time reasoning.

Structured Role-Fit Indicators

Framework-based fit analysis aligned with the requirements of each role.

Evaluation Support Tools

Templates and standardized scorecards that reduce subjectivity and make panel evaluations more consistent.

Fraud-Related Signal Detection

Surface-level indicators (without claiming identity verification capabilities) that help teams flag inconsistencies requiring further review by HR.

Consultuence today announced the release of its AI-driven Talent Intelligence Platform, built to support hiring teams with deeper insights into candidate behaviour, communication patterns, and interview consistency. The platform addresses a growing challenge, interview fraud by analyzing signals such as reasoning clarity, response patterns, and behavioural alignment. It also provides detailed, structured talent summaries that reduce subjectivity in evaluation.

The new release focuses on three core areas: improving evaluation quality through structured insights, increasing transparency in candidate assessment, and assisting organizations in identifying red flags that may otherwise be missed in remote or hybrid interview environments. With a growing need for reliability and accountability in hiring, the platf orm helps HR and TA leaders strengthen decision-making while maintaining fairness and data integrity.

Website

Linkedin