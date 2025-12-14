Rose Painting PTY Ltd Announces Expansion of Professional Melbourne Painters Team

Melbourne, Australia — Rose Painting PTY Ltd, one of Melbourne’s trusted painting service providers, has announced the expansion of its professional Melbourne painters team. This move aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality residential and commercial painting services across the region.

The company has seen steady growth in recent years as more homeowners and businesses look for reliable, skilled painters who can deliver strong results. With Melbourne’s fast-changing weather and rising renovation needs, the demand for trained painters continues to increase. The expanded team will help the company serve more clients while keeping project times fast and customer satisfaction high.

Meeting Rising Demand for Quality Painting Services

Rose Painting PTY Ltd shared that many customers are seeking expert help with interior painting, exterior painting, fence painting, roof painting, spray painting, and full property repainting. The growing team includes painters trained in modern tools, weather-safe coatings, and surface preparation. This helps deliver smooth finishes and long-lasting results for homes, offices, shops, and other commercial spaces.

The company explained that Melbourne homeowners are choosing professional painters more than ever due to the need for proper preparation, colour skills, and materials that suit local weather conditions. Businesses across Melbourne are also investing in repainting to improve street appeal, refresh workspaces, and maintain building durability.

Improved Service Coverage Across Melbourne

With more team members, Rose Painting PTY Ltd can now serve a wider area within Melbourne and surrounding suburbs. The company will continue offering flexible scheduling, fast quoting, and reliable service for both small and large projects.

The new expansion also supports:

Faster project completion

More detailed preparation and finishing

Better response times

Wider service availability

Enhanced quality control

Commitment to Quality and Customer Care

Rose Painting PTY Ltd stated that its focus remains on delivering clean, modern, and durable painting results. The company uses high-quality paints, safe equipment, and industry-leading techniques. The expanded team will help strengthen its commitment to strong customer service and long-lasting results.

A company Founder shared, “Our goal is to keep improving and give every customer a smooth and stress-free painting experience. Expanding our Melbourne painters team helps us support more homes and businesses with the quality they expect.”

