Particle Size Analysis Market 2030: Automation and AI Speed Up Every Measurement​

Particle Size Analysis Market Summary

The global particle size analysis market was valued at USD 381.0 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 578.83 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by extensive research in nanotechnology and increasing demand across industries such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. These sectors rely heavily on precise particle characterization to enhance material performance, product consistency, and manufacturing efficiency.

The introduction of advanced particle size analysis techniques offering improved accuracy, flexibility, and system integration capabilities is further supporting market expansion. These technologies enable manufacturers and researchers to develop products with optimized physical and chemical properties, thereby fostering innovation across multiple industrial applications. Enhanced analytical capabilities are increasingly becoming a critical component in quality assurance and research workflows.

Technological advancements in particle size analysis instruments and associated software have significantly improved measurement accuracy, speed, and usability. These improvements have expanded the accessibility of particle size analysis tools across a broader range of end-use industries. In parallel, the growing demand for pharmaceutical products continues to propel market growth. Factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure, rising consumer purchasing power, advances in diagnostic technologies, and the widespread availability of pharmaceuticals have intensified the need for reliable analytical solutions.

Within the pharmaceutical industry, particle size analysis is essential for ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards and maintaining drug safety and efficacy. Accurate control of particle size is critical for dosage uniformity, bioavailability, and the performance of advanced drug delivery systems. For example, AstraZeneca reported global pharmaceutical sales of USD 1,214 billion in 2022, up from USD 1,036 billion in 2020, highlighting the expanding scale of the pharmaceutical sector. Consequently, the need for regulatory compliance, precise formulation control, and process optimization is expected to further increase the adoption of particle size analysis solutions. These instruments also help industries minimize waste, improve product quality, and achieve long-term cost efficiencies.

Order a free sample PDF of the Particle Size Analysis Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 45.6% in 2022.

North America remains a well-established regional market and is expected to maintain steady growth.

By dispersion type, the wet particle dispersion segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2023 to 2030.

By end use, the healthcare segment is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2030.

By technology, laser diffraction held a market share of 31.4% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 381.0 Million

USD 381.0 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 578.83 Million

USD 578.83 Million CAGR (2023–2030): 5.4%

5.4% Largest Market (2022): Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The particle size analysis market is highly fragmented, with numerous small- and large-scale manufacturers competing across global and regional markets. This fragmentation provides buyers with a wide range of equipment options and customization capabilities tailored to specific industrial requirements. To address rising demand from diverse end-use industries, companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansion, and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities.

For instance, in May 2023, FRITSCH Milling & Sizing Inc. entered into an exclusive partnership with HORIBA Scientific to serve as the sole distributor of the Analysette 28 image sizer. This collaboration aims to deliver reliable solutions for precise particle size and shape measurement of powders and bulk solids, covering a measuring range from 20 µm to 20 mm, thereby strengthening product offerings in the market.

Particle Size Analysis Companies

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Horiba Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Microtrac Inc. (Verder Scientific GmbH & Co. KG)

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Anton Paar GmbH

Brookhaven Instruments

Fritsch GmbH

Mettler Toledo

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The particle size analysis market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising demand from high-precision industries such as pharmaceuticals, nanotechnology, and advanced manufacturing. Continuous technological advancements, coupled with strict regulatory requirements and the need for optimized product performance, are reinforcing the importance of particle size analysis across multiple applications. As industries increasingly prioritize quality control, efficiency, and innovation, the adoption of advanced particle size analysis solutions is expected to remain strong worldwide.