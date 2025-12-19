Kink, Champagne & Caviar: HandPickedsc.com Opens Its Doors for An Exclusive NYE-Eve Experience

Chicago, IL, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — HandPicked Social Club is thrilled to announce its 2025 “New Year’s Eve of Eve” party: Freaks & Champagne. Tuesday, December 30th. Main Event 7pm-12am and Exclusive After Party 12am-3am. The evening pairs seductive entertainment with bougie culinary flair and skyline views, from the 23rd floor of a Downtown Chicago Penthouse, to welcome a new year of connection and discovery.

Guests will enjoy live pole performances and high-energy go-go dancers, alongside a curated kink experience featuring a tasteful spanking booth and discreet play spaces. Culinary light bites, sparkling champagne service, and signature caviar bumps create a luxe atmosphere where curiosity is celebrated and consent is paramount.

“HandPicked Social Club was born to create spaces where desire, consent, and community intersect,” says co-founder Madame Jewels. “This event is not just a party — it’s an invitation to explore with safety, style, and open hearts.”

The event emphasizes inclusivity, mutual respect, and clear boundaries. Professional hosts and trained door staff ensure a welcoming environment where attendees can feel confident and seen.

“Expect elevated touches at every turn — from the skyline backdrop to the culinary pairings,” Madame Jewels adds. “We’re curating an experience that’s sensual, sophisticated, unforgettable, and upscale.”

And of course, A Kinky AfterParty with Live Kink Play, For Those Whom Are HandPicked

Tickets are limited to preserve intimacy and quality. Tickets are available on EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freaks-champagne-tickets-1966355929518?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Membership information is available at HandPickedsc.com. Media inquiries and VIP requests can be directed to Hello@HandPickedSC.com. Follow HP on Insgtram: HandPicked_SC