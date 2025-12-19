Holiday Giving Report 2025: 61% Say Giving Matters More In Hard Times, But 22% Won’t Donate This Year

Key findings:

1. 22.4% say they won’t donate this year.

2. 54.8% say they wish they could give more, but can’t afford to.

3. Most planned donations are modest: 32.4% expect to give under $100, 29% plan to give $100–$499, and 6.2% plan to give $1,000+.

4. Food banks and shelters are the top destination for giving (31.5%), ahead of local community groups (19.3%) and religious institutions (17.9%).

5. 63% say charitable donations make a bigger impact than consumer spending during the holidays.

At the same time, holiday spending isn’t collapsing. 60% say they plan to spend the same or more than last year, and 77% say they would protect spending on dining, entertainment, or travel over other categories, showing how strongly Americans are prioritizing connection and shared experiences.

“People still want to give, but they’re making tougher trade-offs. What we’re seeing isn’t generosity disappearing. It’s changing shape: smaller gifts, more local causes, and a stronger focus on immediate needs like hunger relief.”

Read the full report: https://www.fellowshipdevelopment.com/blog/holiday-giving-report/

Methodology

Survey of 500 U.S. adults, nationally representative by age, gender, region, and income.