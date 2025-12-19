Holiday Giving Report 2025: 61% Say Giving Matters More In Hard Times, But 22% Won’t Donate This Year

Inflation is reshaping giving: smaller donations, more hunger relief, and more Americans protecting experiences over donations

Posted on 2025-12-19 by in Non Profit // 0 Comments

Omaha, NE, United States, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — Americans say charitable giving feels more important during hardship, but many are being forced to scale back or sit out entirely. That’s according to the 2025 Holiday Giving Report from Fellowship Development, based on a nationally representative survey of 500 U.S. adults. The survey found that 61% of Americans say giving feels more important during tough times (including 31% who say it feels “much more important”), yet only 23% would prioritize charitable donations over other holiday expenses.

Key findings:

1. 22.4% say they won’t donate this year.

2. 54.8% say they wish they could give more, but can’t afford to.

3. Most planned donations are modest: 32.4% expect to give under $100, 29% plan to give $100–$499, and 6.2% plan to give $1,000+.

4. Food banks and shelters are the top destination for giving (31.5%), ahead of local community groups (19.3%) and religious institutions (17.9%).

5. 63% say charitable donations make a bigger impact than consumer spending during the holidays.

At the same time, holiday spending isn’t collapsing. 60% say they plan to spend the same or more than last year, and 77% say they would protect spending on dining, entertainment, or travel over other categories, showing how strongly Americans are prioritizing connection and shared experiences.

“People still want to give, but they’re making tougher trade-offs. What we’re seeing isn’t generosity disappearing. It’s changing shape: smaller gifts, more local causes, and a stronger focus on immediate needs like hunger relief.”

Read the full reporthttps://www.fellowshipdevelopment.com/blog/holiday-giving-report/

Methodology 

Survey of 500 U.S. adults, nationally representative by age, gender, region, and income.

About

About Fellowship Development

Fellowship Development provides on-site, full-service capital campaign management for Christian churches, schools, and nonprofits. The team inspires the support needed to meet fundraising goals while helping supporters discover the generosity and abundance of God through giving. Fellowship Development is a division of the Steier Group, a nationally recognized fundraising and research firm serving faith-based and nonprofit organizations across the U.S.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution