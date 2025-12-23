Canned Seafood Market Driven by Demand for Convenient Protein Foods

The global canned seafood market was valued at USD 35.77 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 44.27 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily supported by the rising preference for convenience foods, reflecting evolving consumer lifestyles and broader shifts in food consumption patterns.

As modern lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced, consumers are showing a strong inclination toward ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare food options. This trend is particularly evident among working professionals and younger demographics who face time constraints due to busy schedules. Canned seafood products, with their long shelf life and minimal preparation requirements, are well positioned to meet these needs.

Market Size & CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 35.77 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 44.27 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.5%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for 35.7% of global revenue in 2024

Fish segment held a dominant 75.3% market share by product in 2024

Retail distribution channel accounted for 63.9% of global revenue in 2024

Health considerations are further strengthening market demand. Canned seafood is widely recognized for its high nutritional value, especially its rich protein content and omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining cardiovascular health and overall well-being. With growing health awareness, consumers are increasingly seeking food products that offer both convenience and functional health benefits. As a result, demand for premium and high-quality canned seafood options is steadily increasing.

Improved distribution networks have also played a critical role in market expansion. Retail channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, continue to dominate sales due to their widespread reach and ease of access. In parallel, the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms has enhanced product availability, enabling consumers to conveniently purchase canned seafood online at competitive prices. This development is especially significant in urban regions, where consumers prefer efficient shopping solutions.

Sustainability has emerged as a key area of innovation within the canned seafood market. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions to minimize environmental impact. For instance, John West’s EcoTwist packaging reduces steel usage and eliminates plastic shrink wrap, significantly lowering packaging waste. Additionally, the integration of recyclable materials and traceability tools such as QR codes is becoming more common, aligning with consumer expectations for transparency, responsible sourcing, and environmental stewardship.

Key Canned Seafood Company Insights

The global canned seafood market is characterized by the presence of both domestic and international players. Leading companies are actively investing in research and development to introduce innovative product offerings and sustainable packaging solutions. Established players benefit from strong brand recognition and extensive distribution networks, enabling them to maintain a competitive edge and significant market share.

Key Canned Seafood Companies:

Thai Union Group PCL

StarKist Co.

Trident Seafoods

Tri Marine

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Icicle Seafoods Inc.

LDH (La Doria) Ltd

American Tuna

Universal Canning Inc.

Wild Planet Foods

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global canned seafood market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by increasing demand for convenient, nutritious, and shelf-stable food products. Expanding distribution channels, heightened health awareness, and a growing emphasis on sustainability are reshaping consumer preferences and driving product innovation. With Asia Pacific leading regional demand and major players investing in quality, transparency, and eco-friendly solutions, the canned seafood industry is expected to maintain a positive growth trajectory over the forecast period.

