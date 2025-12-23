Popcorn Market 2030: E-Commerce Kernel Kings

Popcorn Market Summary

The global popcorn market was valued at USD 6.53 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.35 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is strongly influenced by the global shift toward healthier lifestyles and overall well-being. Consumers are increasingly seeking snack options that align with health-conscious preferences, positioning popcorn as a favorable alternative to traditional high-calorie snacks.

Changing consumer behavior in the food and beverage sector is also shaping market dynamics. The global popcorn supply chain and distribution channels experienced disruption during the coronavirus outbreak, particularly due to restrictions and closures of convenience stores and large retail formats such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. Despite these challenges, evolving consumer priorities have continued to support long-term market growth.

Health awareness and sustainability, once considered niche considerations, are now central to food purchasing decisions. Demand for nutritious, convenient, and sustainably produced foods has risen sharply, alongside increased interest in plant-based ingredients. The pandemic accelerated this shift, prompting consumers to make more deliberate, health-focused purchasing choices. Additionally, growing consumer interest in popcorn with diverse and innovative flavors is further contributing to market expansion.

The rising global demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks has had a significant impact on the food and beverage industry, with RTE products continuing to dominate the popcorn market. An expanding variety of gourmet flavors, coupled with continuous product innovation, has attracted a broader consumer base. Flavors such as sea salt have gained notable popularity, with companies like PepsiCo, Inc. leveraging this trend through offerings such as Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Popcorn. Market participants are also strengthening their positions through appealing packaging designs, expanded product portfolios, and increased promotion via online sales channels.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global popcorn market, accounting for a revenue share of 48.3% in 2024.

The U.S. popcorn market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030.

By product type, ready-to-eat popcorn held a revenue share of 68.0% in 2024.

By distribution channel, business-to-consumer (B2C) sales accounted for 61.2% of revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6.53 billion

USD 6.53 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.35 billion

USD 10.35 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.2%

8.2% Largest Market (2024): North America

Key Popcorn Company Insights

The global popcorn market features a mix of established and emerging players competing through innovation and strategic product development. Companies are actively introducing new flavors and limited-edition offerings to cater to evolving consumer tastes. For example, in August 2023, Joe & Seph’s introduced a limited-edition range of air-popped popcorn inspired by popular baked desserts, including Chocolate Fudge Cake, Millionaire’s Shortbread, Birthday Cake, and Peanut Butter Blondie. Such initiatives reflect the industry’s emphasis on flavor innovation and premium positioning to capture consumer interest.

Key Popcorn Companies

Campbell Soup Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Weaver Popcorn, Inc.

Quinn Foods LLC

The Hershey Company

Eagle Family Foods Group LLC

PROPER Snacks

JOLLY TIME

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG.

Conclusion

The popcorn market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing health awareness, demand for convenient ready-to-eat snacks, and continuous flavor innovation. While the industry faced temporary disruptions during the pandemic, shifting consumer preferences toward wellness, sustainability, and premium snack options have strengthened long-term prospects. Ongoing product development, attractive packaging, and expanding online distribution are likely to further drive market growth and reinforce popcorn’s position as a preferred snack choice globally.