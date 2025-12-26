Mahina Redefines Period Protection For Every Kind Of Flow 

GURUGRAM, India, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Menstruators across India have managed their cycles with limited choices that rarely accounted for how widely flow, comfort and routine can vary from one day to the next. As conversations around menstrual health and period care evolve, the need for more intuitive period protection has never been stronger. Stepping into this space with a design-first approach, Mahina is unveiling India’s most comprehensive absorbency range for reusable period underwear.

Built to support everything from spotting to PCOS-heavy flow, Mahina’s commitment to creating period care that adapts to real cycles rather than asking people to adjust their lives around their period. Central to this innovation is the introduction of thoughtfully engineered period panties for heavy flow; a long-standing gap in the Indian market now met with dependable, all-day protection.

Each absorbency level replaces multiple pads, tampons, or cups at once, supports up to 12 hours of wear, and adapts to real routines. Mahina offers a more predictable, stress-free experience throughout their cycles by allowing menstruators to match their protection to their flow.

Daily Panty Liner Underwear (Dplu): Liner-Free Essential

Mahina’s DPLU replaces panty liners entirely. Perfect for discharge, post-washroom dampness, sweat, and spotting. With up to 12 hours of wear, it absorbs 10ml of fluid, replacing 4 panty lines in just 1 wear. It is also a replacement for liners on travel days or during workouts, or as a backup for cups and tampons instead of liners. It keeps everyday moisture in check and eliminates the waste and constant repurchasing that liners demand. For many, it becomes a daily essential rather than a period-only product.

Medium Absorbency: The Everyday Period Solution

Medium absorbency supports regular period days and replaces roughly 3 pads, 4 tampons or 1 menstrual cup in 12 hours. It works well for long office schedules, commutes and active days that don’t allow for frequent washroom breaks.

Heavy Absorbency: Protection That Keeps Up

For those looking for period panties for heavy flow, Mahina’s Heavy absorbency level replaces around 4 pads, 5 tampons, or 2 menstrual cups in its 12-hour wear time. It is designed for days when the flow intensifies but doesn’t require the constant changes that disposable products usually require.

Super Heavy Absorbency: Maximum Coverage With Minimal Disruption

Super Heavy is Mahina’s highest absorbency level and replaces 5 pads, 7 tampons, or 2.5 cups of menstrual fluid in 12 hours. It is ideal for extremely heavy bleeding, those with PCOS, or moments when uninterrupted period protection is non-negotiable, such as busy days of travel or needing to get restful sleep.

A Smarter, Longer-Lasting Way To Experience Your Cycle

Mahina’s period care system is built for longevity and everyday practicality. Each period panty can be washed and reused 100 times, replacing hundreds of disposable pads or panty liners. And it keeps plastic-backed waste out of both daily routines and landfills. With just a few pairs in rotation, many menstruators find they no longer need monthly pharmacy runs, emergency purchases or constant restocking. Mahina’s approach doesn’t just update period protection for different flow days; it reframes what a more conscious, reliable, and future-forward period can feel like.

Explore Mahina’s range of period care and choose protection that works with your cycle, not against it.