JJungles Wins 2025 Global Recognition Award After Achieving Perfect Scores Across All Criteria

Sunshine Coast, Australia, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — JJungles, the software firm founded by Kirsty Englander in 2021, has been awarded a 2025 Global Recognition Award for outstanding achievement across leadership, service, research, innovation, teaching and mentoring. The company achieved perfect scores of 5 across all 34 evaluation criteria, placing it among the highest-performing entrants out of more than 15,000 submissions.

JJungles’ exceptional assessment for the award, based on the Rasch measurement model, highlights the firm’s influential role in redefining digital agency operations.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and this is a massive achievement that simply highlights the countless hours our entire team has dedicated. I also want to extend a huge thanks to our followers who joined JJungles’ journey. Their feedback, experiences, and support played a big role in shaping how our system will completely revolutionise the marketing world.” says Kirsty Englander.

Born from Englander’s personal experience running an award-winning digital agency, JJungles addresses a longstanding marketing industry challenge: agencies relying on multiple disconnected tools that cause inefficiency, complexity and lost time. To solve this, the company created JJungles AgencyOS, a comprehensive system that centralises project management, CRM functionality, marketing automation, social scheduling and everyday business functions into one unified platform.

JJungles operates under a “build in public” philosophy, inviting agency owners and marketing professionals to contribute directly to the product’s evolution. Through feature submissions, early access and regular updates, users actively influence the development process.

JJungles earned top recognition for its strategic vision and technical excellence. AgencyOS includes multiple workflow views such as Kanban, calendars, timelines and Gantt charts, along with integrations for Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Mailchimp, Slack, Dropbox and Adobe Creative Cloud. This consolidation replaces what previously required several separate subscriptions, offering agencies a streamlined and highly customisable solution.

JJungles’ tools aim to provide improved workflow structure, stronger communication and significant time savings, allowing agencies to scale without all the typical growing pains. The achievement of this award reflects its emerging status as a disruptive force in the CRM and agency software landscape.

Alex Sterling, spokesperson for Global Recognition Awards, stated, “JJungles exemplifies world-class achievement by demonstrating perfect scores across all evaluation criteria, from leadership vision to mentorship influence. The firm’s resourceful approach to solving industry-wide challenges through collaborative development and comprehensive technical solutions represents the superior quality we recognize through a 2025 Global Recognition Award.”

