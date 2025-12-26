CHETU EARNS GOLD GLOBEE® BUSINESS AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN TECHNOLOGY

SUNRISE, FL, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider, proudly announces that it has received a 2025 Gold Globee® Business Award for Achievement in Technology. The international-focused competition recognizes the best-performing organizations that achieve groundbreaking innovation, business excellence, and leadership on a worldwide scale.

With this latest recognition, Chetu has been awarded its second Gold Globee® in 2025. Previously, the company had been recognized in the U.S.-based competition for Achievement. Both programs commend organizations for excellent achievements, but they differ in their geographical reach and criteria.

“The Gold Globee® award is a significant validation of the diligence, professionalism, and inventiveness of our crew,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu. “By winning two Gold Globee® awards within one year, we are underlining our dedication to the relentless exploration of the technological frontier and the provision of high-value solutions to our clients all over the world.”

Chetu has been leading the way with its innovations in custom software development, AI-powered digital intelligence, and transformative technology solutions for more than 40 industries.

Apart from the Globee® awards, Chetu was named by top-tier analyst firms, such as Omdia, Everest Group, Verdantix, AIM Research, and ISG, as a front-runner in AI, data-driven solutions, and ITSM. Chetu has also earned a Silver Stevie® International Business Award and a Bronze Stevie® American Business Award and has made the CRN lists for Solution Provider 500, MSP 500, and Tech Elite 250, and is a finalist for Best AI Solution Provider.

“The 2025 Globee® Awards for Business honor the leaders, teams, and organizations setting the benchmark for success. These winners are proof that business excellence is not just about profits — it’s about purpose, resilience, and measurable impact,” says San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards.

Khatri said the honor also indicates Chetu’s strength as a reliable partner to enterprises on the lookout for cutting-edge software and digital intelligence solutions.

“It epitomizes our company’s unwavering pledge to deliver technologies that generate tangible outcomes,” he added.

For more information about Chetu or to contact us, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and custom software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About the Globee® Awards:

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact. Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.