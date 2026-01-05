Euro Energy Resources Limited Delivers UK-Designed Custom Battery Packs for Demanding Applications

Leicester, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Euro Energy Resources Limited, a trusted UK manufacturer, is meeting the growing demand for custom battery packs with tailored solutions built to precise application needs. Based in Leicester, the company has delivered specialist battery solutions for over 40 years, supporting industries where off-the-shelf batteries simply don’t perform.

Leicester-Based Manufacturer Offers Over 40 Years of custom battery Expertise

With decades of experience in energy storage solutions, Euro Energy Resources Limited works closely with clients across medical, defence, industrial, and automation sectors. Their in-house technical team understands that every device has different requirements — and a one-size-fits-all battery often leads to performance shortfalls or compatibility issues.

By offering custom battery design, the company provides solutions that meet both functional and cost expectations, ensuring performance, longevity, and safety.

Custom Battery Pack Solutions That Fit Unique Requirements

A custom battery pack is more than just a group of cells. It’s a power source tailored to the physical and electrical needs of the device it supports. Whether it’s about achieving the right voltage, extending runtime, or fitting into a specific enclosure, Euro Energy’s design process focuses on the unique needs of each project.

Key Industries Served

• Medical Devices: Reliable power for portable diagnostic equipment

• Industrial Automation: Custom solutions for sensors, actuators, and control units

• Military & Emergency Services: Rugged, dependable power in harsh environments

• Instrumentation: Stable output for sensitive electronics and measurement systems

Full Range of Battery Chemistries and Modular Options

Euro Energy offers an extensive range of battery chemistries to match each project’s technical and environmental needs. Options include:

• Lithium-ion and LiFePO4 for compact, high-performance applications

• Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) and Nickel Cadmium (NiCd) for cost-effective solutions

• Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) and Alkaline for traditional use cases

Custom packs can also include protection circuits, battery management systems, and chargers. Packs are available in basic configurations or encased in vacuum formed or injection moulded housings to suit application design.

Engineered to the Highest Quality Standards

All custom battery packs are UK-manufactured under the BS EN ISO 9001:2015 framework. Each pack undergoes comprehensive testing to verify electrical performance, durability, and compliance with relevant regulations. Testing is performed using equipment such as the Bitrode MCV5-36 channel test suite to simulate real-world conditions and ensure reliability.

Complete Project Management from Concept to Delivery

From the initial consultation to the delivery of fully tested battery packs, Euro Energy’s team manages every phase. Prototyping and sample builds are available during early development, and the company provides full technical support throughout the product lifecycle.

Whether designing a single pack or planning for long-term production, Euro Energy provides a reliable, UK-based partner for tailored energy solutions.

How to Contact Euro Energy Resources Limited

To discuss your custom battery requirements, speak to the technical team at Euro Energy Resources Limited. Call 0116 2340567 to connect with a battery specialist or complete the Quick Contact form on their website.