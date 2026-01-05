New Mexico Criminal Law Offices Explains the Importance of Skilled Larceny Defense Lawyers in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Facing a larceny charge can be overwhelming, confusing, and frightening, particularly for individuals unfamiliar with New Mexico’s criminal justice system. New Mexico Criminal Law Offices is emphasizing the importance of securing an experienced larceny defense lawyer as early as possible to protect one’s rights, reputation, and future.

Larceny offenses in New Mexico range from minor shoplifting allegations to felony-level theft charges involving significant financial penalties and potential prison time. Even seemingly small accusations can carry serious long-term consequences, including a permanent criminal record, difficulty securing employment, and damage to personal and professional relationships. For this reason, legal guidance from a knowledgeable defense attorney is critical.

“Many people underestimate the seriousness of a larceny charge,” said Jack Mkhitarian, attorney at New Mexico Criminal Law Offices. “What starts as an accusation can quickly escalate into life-altering consequences if it isn’t handled correctly from the beginning. Our role is to step in immediately, protect our clients’ rights, and challenge the prosecution’s case at every stage.”

New Mexico Criminal Law Offices represents clients accused of shoplifting, retail theft, employee theft, and other forms of larceny throughout Albuquerque and surrounding areas. The firm focuses on building strategic defenses by examining how evidence was obtained, whether law enforcement followed proper procedures, and whether the prosecution can actually meet its burden of proof. In many cases, surveillance footage, witness statements, and police reports contain inconsistencies that can be challenged.

Larceny cases often hinge on intent, valuation of property, and identification. Prosecutors must prove not only that property was taken, but that it was done knowingly and unlawfully. An experienced defense lawyer understands how to expose weaknesses in these claims and pursue outcomes such as reduced charges, dismissals, diversion programs, or negotiated resolutions that avoid incarceration.

What sets New Mexico Criminal Law Offices apart is its focused criminal defense practice and commitment to individualized representation. Clients work directly with their attorney rather than being passed off to assistants or junior staff. The firm understands that every case is different and that effective defense strategies must be tailored to the specific facts and circumstances involved.

Beyond legal strategy, the firm also helps clients understand the process itself. From arraignments and pretrial hearings to negotiations and potential trial preparation, clients receive clear communication and practical guidance so they can make informed decisions at every step.

In addition to larceny defense, New Mexico Criminal Law Offices also provides legal representation for a wide range of criminal matters, including DUI charges, drug trafficking, sex crimes, assault and battery, white collar crimes, and domestic violence cases. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals facing serious criminal allegations across New Mexico.