Rice Bran Oil Market 2030: Nutritional Benefits for a Healthier You

The global rice bran oil market was valued at USD 4.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. Rice bran oil is extracted from the outer layer of rice grains, specifically the bran and germ, and has gained widespread acceptance due to its nutritional benefits and excellent cooking performance.

Rice bran oil is increasingly favored for its health-related properties, as it contains unsaturated fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and other bioactive compounds that make it suitable for cooking and food processing applications. Rising consumer awareness regarding health and wellness, a growing preference for natural and organic products, and expansion of the global food industry are key factors supporting market growth.

One of the key advantages of rice bran oil is its high smoke point of approximately 450°F, which makes it ideal for deep frying and high-temperature cooking. The oil is also rich in oryzanol, a compound associated with cholesterol reduction. In addition, it contains tocopherols (vitamin E) and tocotrienols, which play an important role in antioxidant activity. As consumers become more health-conscious, demand for nutritionally rich edible oils such as rice bran oil continues to rise.

The growing shift toward natural and organic food products is further supporting market expansion, as consumers become increasingly aware of the potential health risks associated with synthetic additives and preservatives. Rice bran oil addresses this demand by being positioned as a healthier alternative to conventional cooking oils. Its mild flavor profile allows it to be used across a wide range of culinary applications, including frying, sautéing, and salad dressings, making it popular among both professional chefs and home cooks.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global rice bran oil market with a revenue share of 37.8% in 2023. This dominance is driven by abundant rice production, rising health awareness, and growing preference for healthier cooking oils in countries such as India and China. Increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization are further boosting demand for premium edible oils. Additionally, rice bran oil’s versatility across food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical applications enhances its market potential. However, challenges such as inconsistent oil quality and limited consumer awareness in certain segments may restrain growth.

By Type, the non-organic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 87.0% in 2023 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The strong performance of this segment is attributed to its affordability, wide availability through established supply chains, effective marketing strategies emphasizing versatility and cost-effectiveness, the absence of regulatory preference for organic products, and its broad usage across multiple industries.

By Application, the nutraceutical segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this segment is supported by the strong nutritional profile of rice bran oil, which is rich in unsaturated fatty acids such as oleic acid, known for its cardiovascular benefits. The presence of bioactive compounds including oryzanol, tocopherols, tocotrienols, and phytosterols further contributes to its increasing use in dietary supplements and functional foods.

By Distribution Channel, the offline segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers often prefer purchasing food products from physical retail stores, as this allows for direct interaction with store staff and immediate product availability. Established brick-and-mortar outlets continue to inspire greater consumer trust, particularly for essential cooking ingredients like edible oils.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 4.85 Billion

2030 Projected Market USD 6.25 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

North America: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players operating in the rice bran oil market include Adani Group, Modi Naturals, Marico, King Rice Oil Group, and others. Companies are focusing on expanding their customer base and strengthening market presence through strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with other major organizations.

King Rice Oil Group has been specializing in high-quality rice bran oil for more than four decades. The company produces refined rice bran oil, crude rice bran oil, and defatted rice bran, exporting its products to over 30 countries. Its offerings are rich in natural antioxidants such as oryzanol and vitamin E, positioning it as a leading player in the global rice bran oil market.

Marico markets rice bran oil under its well-known Saffola brand. The company offers blended refined edible oils that combine rice bran oil with other vegetable oils such as safflower, corn, and soybean oils. Marico emphasizes the health benefits of rice bran oil, highlighting its antioxidant content and role in supporting heart health, catering specifically to health-conscious consumers.

Key Players

Adani Group

Modi Naturals

Marico

CONAGRA BRANDS, INC

King Rice Oil Group

Ricela Health Foods Ltd.

3F Industries LTD

Sethia Oils Ltd

Conclusion

The rice bran oil market is expected to witness steady growth through 2030, supported by increasing health awareness, rising demand for natural and nutritionally rich edible oils, and expanding applications in food and nutraceutical sectors. Asia Pacific will continue to lead the market due to strong rice production and growing consumer preference for healthier cooking alternatives, while North America is expected to experience the fastest growth. With its high smoke point, mild flavor, and proven health benefits, rice bran oil is well positioned to maintain its relevance and expand its presence in the global edible oils market.