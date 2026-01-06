Proteomics Market 2030: Global Growth Trends and Regional Dynamics

Proteomics Market Overview

The global proteomics market was valued at USD 27.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to USD 58.16 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 12.9% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising demand for rapid and advanced diagnostic solutions, and the growing adoption of personalized medicine in disease management and treatment planning.

Continuous technological progress in protein analysis techniques is further accelerating market expansion. The increasing global disease burden has intensified the need for in-depth pathogenesis research, as well as the development of advanced diagnostics and targeted therapeutics. According to projections by the World Health Organization, global cancer incidence is expected to exceed 35 million new cases by 2050, representing a 77% increase compared to the approximately 20 million cases reported in 2022. This rising disease prevalence is significantly boosting demand for proteomics-based research tools and analytical platforms.

Recent scientific studies highlight the expanding applications of proteomics in biomedical research. For example, research published in Nature Communications in July 2024 demonstrated the use of a proteomics-based approach to identify effectors secreted by Rickettsia species, offering valuable insights into host–pathogen interactions. Such studies underscore the importance of proteomics in understanding disease mechanisms at the molecular level.

Additionally, a study published in Nature Medicine in August 2024 reported the development of a proteomic aging clock based on plasma proteins. This innovative tool enables the measurement of biological age and helps predict the risk of age-related diseases, multimorbidity, and mortality across diverse populations. Emerging technologies, including top-down proteomics, are also gaining prominence as they allow researchers to study intact proteoforms, thereby enhancing understanding of disease biology and supporting precision medicine by bridging the gap between genetic information and observable phenotypes.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global proteomics market, accounting for a revenue share of 45.75% in 2024.

The U.S. proteomics market is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period.

By technology, the spectrometry segment held the largest revenue share of 31.88% in 2024.

By application, the drug discovery segment led the market with a dominant revenue share of 52.73% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 27.8 Billion

USD 27.8 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 58.16 Billion

USD 58.16 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.9%

12.9% North America: Largest market in 2024

Largest market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key Proteomics Company Insights

Leading players in the proteomics market are actively implementing strategies such as geographic expansion, collaborations, and partnerships to enhance their market presence and broaden their product and service portfolios. These initiatives are playing a crucial role in supporting innovation, improving accessibility to advanced proteomics technologies, and driving overall market growth.

Key Proteomics Companies

The following companies represent the major participants in the global proteomics market and collectively account for a significant share of industry revenue:

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Waters Corporation

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Standard BioTools Inc.

Conclusion

The proteomics market is poised for substantial growth through 2030, driven by rising disease prevalence, increasing demand for advanced diagnostics, and the expanding role of personalized medicine. Continuous technological advancements, along with growing research applications in drug discovery, aging, and infectious disease studies, are reinforcing the importance of proteomics in modern healthcare and life sciences. With strong regional leadership from North America and rapid growth anticipated in Asia Pacific, the market is expected to remain highly dynamic and innovation-driven over the forecast period.