Carbon Accounting Software Market: Identifying High-Growth Segments

The global carbon accounting software market was valued at USD 11.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 67.58 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% from 2025 to 2033. Market expansion is primarily driven by rising global awareness of climate change, increasing regulatory pressure to reduce carbon emissions, and the need for organizations to comply with evolving environmental standards.

Growing emphasis on corporate sustainability and ESG initiatives is prompting organizations to invest in advanced carbon accounting solutions. These platforms allow companies to accurately measure, manage, and disclose their carbon footprint, strengthening transparency and reinforcing their commitment to environmental responsibility. As sustainability becomes a key decision factor for investors, regulators, and eco-conscious consumers, carbon accounting software plays a vital role in enhancing corporate credibility and long-term value.

The market is further supported by the widespread adoption of cloud-based deployment models, which provide scalability, cost efficiency, and real-time accessibility. Cloud solutions are particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to implement carbon accounting practices without significant infrastructure investment. As industries worldwide continue transitioning toward decarbonization and sustainable operations, the carbon accounting software market is positioned for sustained and robust growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global carbon accounting software market with the largest revenue share of 39.5% in 2024.

The U.S. led the North American market in revenue generation in 2024.

By deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 73.3% in 2024.

By enterprise size, large enterprises held the dominant market position in 2024.

By end use, the energy & utilities sector led the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.86 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 67.58 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 22.1%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Competitive Landscape

The carbon accounting software market is highly competitive, with several major players collectively holding a significant share and shaping industry trends. Key companies include:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce, Inc.

Microsoft

Persefoni AI

Sphera

Greenly

Diligent Corporation

SINAI Technologies

Net0

Recent Developments

June 2024: SCS Consulting Services Inc. partnered with Sustain.Life to combine SCS’s 30+ years of carbon accounting expertise with Sustain.Life’s end-to-end software platform. The collaboration aims to help organizations streamline carbon measurement, management, and reporting while ensuring regulatory compliance and audit readiness.

May 2024: Climate tech company Notch launched its next-generation carbon accounting platform to support organizations of all sizes in achieving Net Zero goals. The platform’s partner-driven model and global collaboration network enable businesses to comply with stricter regulations while improving operational efficiency and competitive positioning.

April 2024: Zevero was acquired by climate tech startup LEVELUP in a multi-million-pound deal. The merged entity will operate under the Zevero brand and expand across Europe, the U.S., and Asia, strengthening its position in the global USD 15 billion carbon accounting market.

Conclusion

The carbon accounting software market is entering a phase of accelerated growth, driven by regulatory mandates, sustainability commitments, and digital transformation. As organizations increasingly prioritize carbon transparency and emissions reduction, these solutions will remain essential tools for achieving compliance, enhancing ESG performance, and supporting long-term environmental and business goals.