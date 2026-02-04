Cleanz24 Sets New Standards in Professional Laundry and Cleaning Services Across India

Delhi, India, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Cleanz24, a fast-growing professional laundry and dry-cleaning brand, is redefining garment and home care services with a strong focus on quality, convenience, and customer satisfaction. With a rapidly expanding presence across multiple Indian cities, Cleanz24 has emerged as a trusted name for premium cleaning solutions tailored to modern lifestyles.

About Cleanz24

Cleanz24 was founded with a simple yet powerful vision: to make professional laundry and cleaning services easily accessible, reliable, and affordable for everyone. By combining advanced cleaning technology, trained professionals, and streamlined processes, the brand has successfully served thousands of customers while maintaining consistent service quality.

The company operates through a well-structured network of stores and service partners, enabling it to deliver standardized services across locations while adapting to local customer needs.

Comprehensive Service Offerings

Cleanz24 provides a wide range of cleaning solutions under one roof, including:

Professional laundry services for everyday wear

Premium dry cleaning for delicate and high-value garments

Steam ironing and garment finishing

Shoe cleaning and restoration services

Sofa, carpet, mattress, and home deep-cleaning solutions

Each service follows a strict quality-control process that includes fabric inspection, stain treatment, hygienic cleaning, and careful packaging to ensure garments are returned fresh, clean, and well maintained.

Focus on Quality and Convenience

What distinguishes Cleanz24 is its customer-centric approach. The brand offers doorstep pickup and delivery, transparent pricing, and flexible scheduling, making it easier for customers to manage their daily routines without compromising on garment care.

Cleanz24 also emphasizes the use of safe and eco-friendly cleaning methods wherever possible, helping extend garment life while reducing environmental impact.

Growing Franchise Network

In addition to serving customers, Cleanz24 offers franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to enter the high-demand laundry and cleaning industry. With an established brand name, operational support, and proven business model, the franchise program is designed to help partners grow sustainably in their local markets.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Cleanz24’s success is built on consistent service delivery, skilled staff, and attention to detail at every stage of the cleaning process. This commitment has helped the brand earn strong customer trust and repeat business across regions.

Looking Ahead

As demand for professional cleaning services continues to rise in urban and semi-urban India, Cleanz24 aims to expand its footprint further while continuously upgrading its technology, services, and customer experience.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit:

Website: https://cleanz24.com

Contact: +91 9138004800