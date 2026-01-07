Malted Wheat Flour Market: Future Outlook for Bio-Based Segments

The global malted wheat flour market was valued at USD 44.30 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 64.98 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and nutrition, along with rising demand for naturally processed and whole-grain-based food products.

Malted wheat flour is rich in vitamins, minerals, and natural enzymes, making it a preferred ingredient in health-oriented food applications. As consumers increasingly prioritize balanced diets and clean-label products, demand for malted wheat flour continues to rise—particularly in developed markets where health and wellness trends are well established.

Role of Bakery and Confectionery Industries

The bakery and confectionery industries are major consumers of malted wheat flour, utilizing it to enhance flavor, texture, and nutritional value in products such as bread, cakes, biscuits, and pastries. The global expansion of these industries—driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and evolving dietary preferences—has fueled demand for specialized ingredients like malted wheat flour.

Additionally, the growing popularity of artisanal and craft baking, which emphasizes traditional methods and premium-quality ingredients, is further supporting market growth. Bakers increasingly favor malted wheat flour for its functional benefits and ability to improve dough performance and finished product quality.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.6% in 2023

The UK malted wheat flour market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

By application, the bakery & confectionery segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 66.1% in 2023

By product type, the diastatic segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023

Download a free sample PDF of the Malted Wheat Flour Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 44.30 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 64.98 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.7%

Largest Regional Market: Europe

Competitive Landscape

The malted wheat flour market is competitive and moderately fragmented, with both multinational corporations and regional players actively shaping industry trends. Companies focus on product innovation, quality enhancement, and customized solutions to meet the evolving needs of bakery and food manufacturers.

Key players in the market include Cargill, Incorporated, King Arthur Baking Company, Inc., IREKS GmbH, PMV Maltings Pvt. Ltd., among others.

IREKS GmbH is a leading German company specializing in premium baking ingredients, including malted wheat flour, bread mixes, improvers, and malt extracts. The company offers customized ingredient solutions designed to enhance flavor, texture, and shelf life of baked goods.

Malteurop Group is a major global malt producer, offering a wide portfolio of base malts, specialty malts, and roasted malts tailored to the requirements of brewers and food manufacturers.

Key Malted Wheat Flour Companies

The following companies hold a significant share of the global malted wheat flour market and influence industry dynamics:

Cargill, Incorporated.

ADM

Malteurop Group

Crisp Malt

Bairds Malt Ltd.

Imperial Malts Ltd.

King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.

IREKS GmbH

GrainCorp.

PMV Maltings Pvt. Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The malted wheat flour market is expected to experience steady growth through 2030, supported by rising health consciousness, expanding bakery and confectionery industries, and growing demand for premium and functional ingredients. Europe is anticipated to remain the leading regional market, while innovation in baking applications and increasing adoption of artisanal products will continue to shape market dynamics. Companies emphasizing quality, customization, and nutritional value are well positioned to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.