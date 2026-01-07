Nye & Company Auctioneers will Ring in The New Year with Two Remarkable Online-Only Auctions, January 21st and 22nd

Bloomfield, NJ, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers and Appraisers will present a remarkable two-day series of auctions later this month, led by an exceptional single-owner sale: Property from the Collection of Peter and Leslie Warwick of Middletown, New Jersey, to be offered Wednesday, January 21st, beginning at 10am Eastern time. The sale is online-only and essentially unreserved, offering bidders a rare opportunity to acquire historically and artistically significant works at accessible levels.

Collected over decades with extraordinary care and scholarship, the Warwick Collection represents one of the most thoughtful and well-researched assemblies of American furniture and folk art to come to auction in recent years. Peter and Leslie Warwick are widely respected collectors known for their deep commitment to provenance research, object history, and regional craftsmanship. Their work in tracing ownership histories and identifying makers has contributed meaningfully to the field of American decorative arts.

Both Peter and Leslie Warwick have been active supporters of the Monmouth County Historical Association, reflecting their dedication to preserving New Jersey’s rich material culture. They have also been involved with, and supportive of, the American Folk Art Museum in New York City, aligning their collecting philosophy with the study and celebration of self-taught and vernacular American art traditions.

The January 21st sale will feature many fine and important items, to include the following:

– A pair of portraits by Jacob Bailey Moore (American, 1815–1893), depicting a young boy and his sister. Moore was an itinerant portrait painter active primarily in New England and the Mid-Atlantic, admired for his sensitive modeling, strong likenesses, and restrained folk aesthetic that bridges academic and vernacular traditions.

– A pair of portraits by Micah Williams (American, 1782–1837), depicting Andrew Parsons and Jane Parsons of New Jersey. Williams is an important early American folk portraitist, known for his expressive faces, bold compositions, and richly patterned textiles. His works are held in major museum collections and are prized by collectors.

– Cobalt-decorated stoneware from New Jersey and New York potteries, including examples by the Crolius family, the influential stoneware potters in New York; Xerxes Price, known for his bold cobalt decoration; Thomas Warne and Joshua Letts of Cheesequake and South Amboy; and the Morgan, Van Wickle, and Green Pottery of Old Bridge, New Jersey—makers integral to the region’s 19th-century ceramic tradition.

– Important Monmouth County furniture, including a rare Queen Anne black-painted maple “fiddle-back” armchair, attributed to Hendrick Smock (1737–1786) of Holmdel, circa 1775, and a Chippendale walnut tea table, attributed to William Applegate of Leonardo, Middletown Township, circa 1770, survivors of New Jersey craftsmanship.

– Furniture beyond New Jersey, including a Classical paint-decorated dressing table, Portland, Maine, 1830–1840, with provenance through prominent dealers and collectors.

– A rare and evocative 19th-century wallpapered hat box depicting the Sandy Hook lighthouse, the oldest working lighthouse in the United States. Built in 1764 by Isaac Conro, the lighthouse has served mariners entering New York Harbor for over 250 years and stands today as a powerful symbol of American maritime history.

The collection also features compelling folky portraits and paintings, underscoring the Warwicks’ appreciation for expressive, self-taught artistry.

The Thursday, January 22nd Various Owner auction is titled American Spirit: Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom, Independence and Craftsmanship. It celebrates American-made objects from the 18th century through the present day, to include:

– Charles Schreyvogel (American, 1861–1912), The Last Drop — a patinated bronze, copyright 1900, cast in 1903, number 35 of 150. Schreyvogel is revered for his dynamic portrayals of the American West, and early casts of The Last Drop are rare and highly sought after, particularly in exceptional condition.

– Gaston Lachaise (French/American, 1882–1935), Penguin Charlie, circa 1925–1926. Lachaise, a leading modernist sculptor, is best known for his powerful figurative works; Penguin Charlie reflects his playful exploration of form and movement and remains one of his most beloved animal sculptures.

– A monumental Chippendale carved mahogany tea table, documented to John Goddard (1724–1785) of Newport, dated 1773, with its original bill of sale. This table is widely regarded as the most significant surviving example of the form and serves as a cornerstone for the study of Goddard’s oeuvre.

– A Federal inlaid mahogany tall case clock, with a white-painted dial signed ‘Made for Johnathan Cook, Aaron Willard, Boston.’ Aaron Willard (1757–1844) was one of America’s most important clockmakers, part of the renowned Willard family. Johnathan Cook was a respected Boston retailer who commissioned clocks from leading makers. The case is attributed to John and Thomas Seymour, among Boston’s finest cabinetmakers, circa 1800–1820.

– A set of eight Federal carved chairs, sold to the consignor by Israel Sack, Inc., and formerly part of the distinguished Taradash Collection.

– Folk and self-taught art, including Edward C. “Pa” Hunt (American, 1870–1934), Whale Hunt, works by Purvis Young, and a watercolor miniature of General George Washington in uniform, executed in the manner of John Trumbull.

– Additional highlights include Tiffany Studios lamps, silver flatware services by Whiting & Co., cobalt-decorated stoneware, fine paintings, and select mid-century modern furniture, offering something for collectors across a wide range of tastes.

Bidding for both auctions begins on Wednesday, January 21st, at 10am Eastern time. Online bidding is provided by www.nyeandcompany.com, www.invaluable.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidsquare.com, www.drout.com and www.bidspirit.com. Telephone bidding is also available.

A public preview will be held January 12-16, and Tuesday, January 20, from 10am to 4pm EST, with an extended preview slated for Monday, January 19, from 10am to 7pm EST. For more information, catalog access, or bidding registration, visit www.nyeandcompany.com.

