MOBILion Systems Demonstrates a New Paradigm in Mass-Spectrometry-Based Proteomics

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2026-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — MOBILion Systems has achieved a decisive technical milestone through proof-of-concept demonstration that high-resolution ion mobility (HRIM), operated in MOBILion’s proprietary PAMAF mode, fundamentally reshapes mass-spectrometry-based proteomics. The findings underscore hardware limitations inherent to existing mass spectrometry architectures that cannot be addressed through software or existing hardware optimization, demonstrating a distinctive approach that current platforms cannot achieve without fundamental architectural change.

More than 25 years ago, leading experts identified a fundamental limitation in LC-MS/MS proteomics workflows, namely inherent ion utilization inefficiency that intensifies as analytical complexity increases (Hoaglund-Hyzer CS, Li J, Clemmer DE. Analytical Chemistry. 2000;72(13):2737–2740). Despite advances in instrumentation and software, the field has remained constrained to incremental gains within the same LC-MS paradigm. MOBILion’s introduction of PAMAF™ as a new mode of operation delivered the technological breakthrough required to move beyond this long-standing constraint. Peer-reviewed evidence from MOBILion scientists and external collaborators now confirms that this approach has progressed from concept to reality.

Results include four peer-reviewed publications published, submitted and in preparation, six independent collaborator studies, and two invited presentations at major scientific conferences, demonstrating that MOBILion’s technology overcomes the tradeoff between sensitivity, specificity, and speed that has historically constrained conventional proteomics workflows. This new combination will drive more actionable outcomes in drug development, stronger biomarker and diagnostic discoveries, and deeper biological understanding.

“Since MOBILion’s formation, we have been blazing a trail in advancing separation science, driven by an unwavering conviction that our SLIM technology will deliver a step change in mass spectrometry-based analytical characterization,” said Melissa Sherman, PhD, MOBILion’s Founder and CEO. “This is a defining moment in demonstrating the impact our platform technology has on advancing proteomics and multiomics workflows. What we are showcasing now is not incremental progress. It is the foundation for a fundamental change in mass spectrometry across proteomics and beyond.”

MOBILion’s strategy is to integrate its HRIM technology across the mass spectrometry ecosystem, extending beyond proteomics into metabolomics, lipidomics, exposomics, and other high-value analytical markets. “From a value creation standpoint, MOBILion’s position is defined by assets that are difficult to build and even harder to replicate,” said Craig Carra, CFO of MOBILion Systems. “We have a growing, defensible intellectual property portfolio that protects both our core technology and proprietary operating modes, alongside a loyal base of collaborators and early adopters whose workflows increasingly depend on our platform. As market demands accelerate and legacy architectures approach their limits, the combination of protected innovation, demonstrated performance, and constrained availability of truly differentiated technology creates an immediate window for strategic partnership opportunities for competitors and strategic partners alike.”

Melissa Sherman concludes, “With technical feasibility now validated in proteomics, the largest and most demanding segment of the high-resolution mass spectrometry market, MOBILion enters its next phase positioned as a leader able to deliver solutions to unmet needs in current workflows including deeper proteome coverage, confident identification of low-abundance species and post-translational modifications, at higher throughput.”

