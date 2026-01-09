India’s Growing Focus on Nutritious and Protein Drinks for Kids Reflects Rising Awareness of Child Health

Haryana, India, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — India is witnessing a notable shift in how parents approach children’s daily nutrition. With growing awareness around growth, immunity, and learning development, demand for a nutritious and protein drink in India for kids is rising steadily. Parents today are no longer looking at calories alone—they are actively seeking products that deliver meaningful, nutritious benefit for kids in a convenient, child-friendly format.

Rising Demand for Balanced Child Nutrition

The market for malted and fortified nutrition drinks is expanding rapidly as families prioritise preventive health. Industry estimates show that India’s malted and functional nutrition drinks segment is valued at over USD 1.8 billion and continues to grow at a strong pace, driven by:

• Increased focus on early-life nutrition

• Urbanisation and busy family lifestyles

• Growing trust in scientifically formulated nutrition drinks

This growth reflects a broader understanding that childhood nutrition plays a critical role in long-term health outcomes.

Why Nutritious and Protein Drinks Matter for Kids

Multiple nutrition studies highlight that Indian children commonly face deficiencies in essential micronutrients—even when calorie intake appears adequate. Common gaps include:

• Iron and B-vitamins, impacting energy and cognitive development

• Calcium and vitamin D, affecting bone strength and height gain

• Zinc and antioxidants, crucial for immunity

As a result, parents are turning to fortified drinks that combine protein with vitamins and minerals, rather than relying solely on protein-heavy formulations.

What Parents Are Looking for Today

Modern parents are increasingly informed and label-conscious. The preferred nutrition drink for kids now offers:

• Moderate, age-appropriate protein—not excessive dosing

• Key vitamins and minerals that support growth and immune health

• Low sugar and clean-label positioning

• Easy digestion and good taste for daily consumption

This evolution has prompted brands to reformulate products that strike a balance between nutrition science and everyday practicality.

Industry Shift Toward Science-Backed Formulations

Nutrition brands are responding by investing in research-led formulations, transparent labelling, and compliance with child nutrition standards. Balanced nutrition—rather than single-nutrient focus—is becoming the benchmark across the category.

About GrowVita

GrowVita is aligned with this growing focus on holistic child nutrition. Its range of nutritious and protein drinks for kids is formulated to deliver real nutritious benefit for kids, combining quality protein with essential vitamins and minerals to support growth, immunity, and daily energy.

For more information on GrowVita’s nutrition-led approach to child health, connect with the team to explore balanced, science-backed nutrition solutions.

Contact US

Name: Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited

Address:Village Rehrana, District-Palwal

State:Haryana

Country:India

Phone No:+91-0-9991090166, +91-(1275)-298904

Zip Code: 121102

Email: pranav@mahalaxmimalt.com, info@barleymaltextractmahalaxmi.com

Website:https://growvita.in/