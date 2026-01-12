Alzheimer’s conference 2026 | Dementia Conferences Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — The 3rd Edition of the Dementia World Conference (DWC) 2026 offers a dynamic global platform for professionals engaged in dementia research, care, and treatment. The conference delivers fresh perspectives, practical tools, and valuable opportunities for collaboration and interaction with leading experts in the field. By fostering a culture of knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary collaboration, DWC 2026 highlights the latest trends, innovations, and scientific advancements in dementia research. We are committed to empowering the next generation of researchers by equipping them with the professional and technical expertise needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

The 3rd Edition of the Dementia World Conference (DWC 2026) will be held from August 21–23, 2026, in Dubai, bringing together global researchers, clinicians, and healthcare professionals to address the growing impact of dementia worldwide. Under the theme “The Dementia Dialogue: Shaping Care Through Research and Collaboration,” the conference focuses on advancing research, innovation, and collaborative solutions to improve dementia care and quality of life.

Organizer:

Precision Global Conferences

King St Ste 200 #863, Alexandria, VA 22314, United States

+1-571-5561014

dementia@precisionglobalconferences.com

Conference Dates: August 21 to 23, 2026

Dubai

Contact mail id: dementia@precisionglobalconferences.com