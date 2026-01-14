215Mercury Announces Limited Winter Savings on Kitchen, Bath, and Basement Remodeling in Jenkintown

Jenkintown, PA, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — 215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, a locally trusted home renovation company, has announced a limited-time Winter Sale, offering 20% off qualifying kitchen, bathroom, and basement remodeling projects for homeowners in Jenkintown and surrounding Pennsylvania communities.

The seasonal promotion reflects a growing trend among homeowners who choose winter months to plan and complete remodeling projects ahead of spring. The goal at 215Mercury is to make professional renovation services more accessible during this period while continuing to deliver quality craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and reliable project management.

Home remodeling industry trends indicate that winter is an ideal time for interior renovations, as contractors often have greater scheduling flexibility and homeowners can enjoy their completed spaces before the peak renovation seasons. Kitchens designed for improved functionality, bathrooms focused on comfort and accessibility, and finished basements used as home offices or entertainment spaces remain among the most requested upgrades.

215Mercury serves homeowners across Jenkintown, Abington, Elkins Park, Glenside, Willow Grove, and Hatboro, along with nearby communities such as Blue Bell, Bryn Mawr, Conshohocken, King of Prussia, Lansdale, and North Wales. The company also provides remodeling services in Horsham, Warrington, Jamison, Doylestown, Chalfont, Newtown, Yardley, and Southampton, supporting a wide range of residential renovation needs throughout the region.

Clients consistently highlight the company’s organized process and attention to detail. One homeowner shared that the team maintained clear communication throughout the project and delivered results that aligned closely with the original design plan. Another noted appreciation for the ability to finalize material selections and timelines before construction began, helping reduce uncertainty during the remodeling process.

Each project at 215Mercury begins with a consultation and detailed estimate, allowing homeowners to understand the scope, timelines, and expectations before work starts. By combining professional design guidance with efficient execution, the company aims to help clients achieve spaces that balance style, comfort, and long-term value.

The 20% Winter Sale is available for a limited time and applies to select remodeling projects scheduled during the winter season. Availability is limited, and homeowners are encouraged to schedule consultations early to take advantage of the seasonal savings.

For more information about the Winter Sale or to schedule a consultation for kitchen, bathroom, or basement remodeling services, visit https://215mercury.com/.

