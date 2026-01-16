Kasturiram International School Announces Nursery Admissions Open in Narela, Delhi

Narela, Delhi, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Kasturiram International School, a trusted name in early childhood and school education, has announced that nursery admissions are now open for the upcoming academic session. The school invites parents who are searching for nursery school admission in Narela and nursery school admission in Delhi to explore a warm, safe, and activity-based learning environment designed especially for young children.

With an increasing number of families looking online for “nursery admission near me”, Kasturiram International School aims to make the admission process simple, transparent, and parent-friendly. The school’s nursery program focuses on a child’s overall development through a balanced routine that includes play-based learning, storytelling, rhymes, art & craft, early language readiness, motor skill development, and social-emotional learning.

“Nursery is the child’s first step into structured learning, and it should be joyful, secure, and confidence-building,” said to Principal, Kasturiram International School. “Our approach supports each child’s unique pace while encouraging curiosity, communication, and positive habits.”

Parents comparing schools for nursery admission in Narela often prioritize safety, trained educators, hygiene, and a nurturing classroom environment. Kasturiram International School highlights its commitment to these essentials through child-friendly infrastructure, attentive staff, and learning spaces that encourage exploration and independence. The school also emphasizes regular parent communication to ensure families stay connected with their child’s progress and daily experiences.

As a preferred nursery admissions school nearby for many families in and around Narela, Kasturiram International School encourages parents to schedule a campus visit to understand its early-years methodology, classroom routines, and support systems for first-time learners. The school welcomes inquiries from parents seeking clarity on admission timelines, documentation requirements, and age-eligibility criteria for nursery.

Admissions are available on a limited-seat basis, and the school recommends early application to avoid last-minute rush.

About Kasturiram International School



Kasturiram International School is committed to providing quality education with a strong focus on foundational learning, values, and holistic development. The school’s early education program is built to create confident learners in a caring and structured setting.

Contact Information:

Kasturi Ram International School

Pocket 7 Sector, A-10,

Subcity Narela Delhi-40 (INDIA)

Phone: 9311095020, 8470084900

Email: info@krschool.org

Web: https://www.krschool.org/t/nursery-admissions-kris-delhi.html