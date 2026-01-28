Dermatology conferences 2026 | Upcoming Dermatology conferences Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — The global rise in skin disorders, coupled with a rapidly aging population, has fueled unprecedented advancements in dermatology and plastic surgery. As these fields continue to evolve, the 2nd Edition of the Dermatology and Plastic Surgery World Conference 2026 (DPSWC 2026) stands as a landmark event, set to redefine clinical standards and inspire future innovations.

Taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 18–20, 2026, DPSWC 2026 will serve as a dynamic platform for meaningful discussions, scientific exchange, and collaborative growth among experts in dermatology and plastic surgery.

Thematic Focus: “Shaping the Future: International Trends in Dermatology and Aesthetic Surgery”

More Information: https://www.plasticsurgeryworldconference.com/

DPSWC 2026 will be an exclusive international gathering of renowned dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetologists, researchers, industry pioneers, policymakers, and healthcare enterprises. The event will highlight groundbreaking research, advanced clinical practices, and next-generation technologies shaping the future of dermatology and plastic surgery on a global scale.

Organizer:

Precision Global Conferences

King St Ste 200 #863, Alexandria, VA 22314, United States

+1-571-5561014

Conference details

October 18-20, 2026

Ambassador Hotel Bangkok 171 Sukhumvit Soi 11, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nue, Wattana, 10110, Bangkok, Thailand

Contact mail id:

