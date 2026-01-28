2nd Edition of the Diabetes and Endocrinology World Conference (DEWC 2026)

July 17–19, 2026 | Singapore & Virtual

Singapore, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Precision Global Conferences is delighted to invite you to the 2nd Edition of the Diabetes and Endocrinology World Conference (DEWC 2026), to be held from July 17 to 19, 2026, in Singapore and virtually. This hybrid event is poised to bring together the brightest minds in diabetes research, endocrinology, metabolic science, and clinical care to exchange knowledge, foster innovation, and explore collaborative opportunities that will shape the future of patient-centered healthcare.

Conference Theme:

“Global Action for Diabetes and Endocrinology: Science, Solutions, and Sustainability”

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, DEWC 2026 will delve into pressing challenges and transformative discoveries across the spectrum of diabetes and endocrine disorders. This global platform will feature an impressive lineup of keynote speeches, oral presentations, interactive poster sessions, and thematic workshops, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with groundbreaking research, clinical case studies, and cutting-edge therapeutic advancements.

With an agenda that includes contributions from international experts and leading institutions, DEWC 2026 aims to deepen the understanding of disease mechanisms, optimize treatment pathways, and promote holistic, integrated care for patients worldwide. Whether you specialize in endocrinology, diabetes management, metabolic disorders, or translational medicine, this conference offers an exceptional environment to share your work and learn from others in the field.

In addition to scholarly sessions, the event will encourage meaningful dialogue and professional networking to spark interdisciplinary partnerships and future research collaborations. The hybrid format ensures global participation, enabling both onsite and virtual attendees to engage fully with the scientific program and community.

🔗 More Information: https://www.diabetesworldconference.com/

🔗 Submit Abstracts: https://www.diabetesworldconference.com/abstract-submission.php

🔗 Register Now: https://www.diabetesworldconference.com/registration.php

📧 Contact Us: diabetes@precisionglobalconferences.com

Organizer:

Precision Global Conferences

📍 601 King St Ste 200 #863, Alexandria, VA 22314, United States

📞 +1-571-5561014

📩 diabetes@precisionglobalconferences.com