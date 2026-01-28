What Exactly is Redcap?

Posted on 2026-01-28 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Shenzhen, China, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Formalized in 3GPP Release 17, Redcap is a new class of 5G NR devices designed with reduced capabilities to hit a critical sweet spot: lower cost, lower complexity, and lower power consumption than full-featured 5G, while retaining 5G’s core advantages over 4G.

It strategically scales down three key areas:

  1. Bandwidth: Uses narrower bandwidths (e.g., 20MHz vs. 100MHz+ for mmWave), simplifying RF components.
  2. Antennas: Employs fewer transmit and receive antennas (often 1T2R or 2T4R), reducing modem and antenna array cost.
  3. Modulation: Uses lower, less complex modulation schemes, easing processing power demands.

The result? A device that is 60-70% less complex than a flagship 5G phone, with battery life measured in years for some use cases, yet fully native to the 5G network with its advanced features like network slicing and mobility.

Please visit E-Lins Technology for more information.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution