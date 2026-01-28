What Exactly is Redcap?

Shenzhen, China, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Formalized in 3GPP Release 17, Redcap is a new class of 5G NR devices designed with reduced capabilities to hit a critical sweet spot: lower cost, lower complexity, and lower power consumption than full-featured 5G, while retaining 5G’s core advantages over 4G.

It strategically scales down three key areas:

Bandwidth: Uses narrower bandwidths (e.g., 20MHz vs. 100MHz+ for mmWave), simplifying RF components. Antennas: Employs fewer transmit and receive antennas (often 1T2R or 2T4R), reducing modem and antenna array cost. Modulation: Uses lower, less complex modulation schemes, easing processing power demands.

The result? A device that is 60-70% less complex than a flagship 5G phone, with battery life measured in years for some use cases, yet fully native to the 5G network with its advanced features like network slicing and mobility.

