Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting YAGEO Group High Performance and High Precision Temperature Sensors

Montreal, Canada, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce a new digital campaign featuring High Performance and High Precision Temperature Sensors from YAGEO Group. The campaign showcases YAGEO Group’s advanced platinum sensing technologies engineered to deliver accurate, dependable temperature measurement across a broad range of demanding applications.

YAGEO Group offers an extensive portfolio of platinum temperature sensors built on more than a century of expertise in thin-film platinum technology. Known for their precision, long-term stability, and robust performance, these sensors are designed to meet stringent requirements in industrial, automotive, and power electronics applications.

The campaign highlights YAGEO Group’s high-precision platinum RTDs in standard SMD packages, which provide linear, standardized signal characteristics with exceptional accuracy and minimal drift over time. Designed for automated assembly, these compact SMD sensors offer high humidity resistance and long operational life while supporting reliable temperature measurement across a wide range from -200 °C to +1,000 °C. Select Pt1000 devices in 0603, 0805, and 1206 formats are compliant with DIN EN/IEC 60751 and meet AEC-Q200 requirements, making them well suited for automotive and other high-reliability environments.

Also featured are YAGEO Group’s sinterable platinum temperature sensors optimized for high-temperature and power electronics applications. These sensors are engineered for fast and precise thermal detection at elevated temperatures, with the ability to be placed directly beside the heat source or die. Their design supports aluminum thick-wire bonding and silver-sinter processes without the need for additional substrate structuring, enabling efficient thermal coupling and accurate temperature monitoring under demanding operating conditions.

Through this digital campaign, Future Electronics provides engineers and designers with access to detailed product information and resources that demonstrate how YAGEO Group temperature sensors support precise temperature sensing, compensation, and PCB protection in both standard electronics and high-performance power systems.

To learn more about YAGEO Group High Performance and High Precision Temperature Sensors, visit the dedicated campaign page.

