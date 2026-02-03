Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 20.0.0: Optimized UI and Performance

Madelia, Minnesota, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac V20.0.0 is released, which is designed to recover lost data from various storage media under different data loss scenarios. This new version optimizes UI, supports Dark Mode, also improves overall performance.

“Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 20.0.0 has a new UI that is different from the previous version in terms of color, layout, icon design, etc. It now supports Dark Mode on a Mac to meet trendy aesthetic expectation and macOS cohesion. And the most important is, the overall performance of scanning and recovering files is greatly enhanced in this version.” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “The latest release delivers comprehensive performance enhancements for a better experience.”

What’s New in Version 20.0.0?

Optimized UI with streamlined navigation, enhanced visual hierarchy to focus on clarity and efficiency. Support Dark Mode to have a good match for macOS dark mode. Optimize file browsing to find lost files more easily Enhanced scanning to save time and find out files as many as possible. Improved overall recovery performance for higher recovery rate and better user experience.

Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac

-Recover data from various storage media

It can retrieve lost files from virtually all types of storage media, Mac internal drive, external hard drive, SD Card, USB, memory card, digital camera, media player and so on, no matter they are in file system APFS, HFS+, FAT16, FAT32 or exFAT, NTFS, etc.

-Recover data lost under different situations

It can restore files that are deleted, formatted, damaged, missing due to emptied Trash Bin, accidental deletion, formatting, partition loss, repartition, unmounting, system crash, virus attack and so on.

-Support 200+ files types

Not only recover native macOS formats like Pages, Numbers, Keynote, Cisdem Data Recovery also retrieves Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint, pictures, videos, audio, archives, emails, bookmarks and others.

-Recover unsaved files

It can retrieve unsaved files in various formats, including Pages, Keynote, Numbers, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, WPS, PSD, etc.

-Restore data from iCloud

It gives users 2 methods to recover data from iCloud: recover data from iCloud account or iCloud directory. It allows to recover iCloud Drive files, contacts, photos, notes, pages, numbers, keynote, etc.

-Repair videos

It repairs corrupted and unplayable videos in a lot of video formats, including but not limited to MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, WMV.

-Create disk backup

It enables users to create a drive backup image file, and recover lost data by extracting data from the backup image when the disk runs into errors.

-Create macOS installer

It allows users to choose macOS installer from their computer or download it from the App Store to create a macOS installer boot drive.

Availability and Price

Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 20.0.0 is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-datarecovery.dmg. The full version can be purchased at: https://www.cisdem.com/data-recovery-mac/buy.html. There are 3 licenses to be chosen: monthly, annual, and lifetime plan.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing utility tools, multimedia tools and PDF tools for Mac and Windows users. Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac is one of its bestsellers since its establishment in 2014, and Cisdem team always puts great efforts to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.