Updated Softaken OLM to MBOX Converter Delivers Secure and Error-Free Outlook Data Conversion

Ontario, Canada, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a well-known name in email migration and data management software, has released an updated version of its powerful OLM to MBOX Converter. This new version is meant to make it easier for Windows users to convert Mac Outlook data. The advanced Outlook OLM 2 MBOX Converter lets users safely export Mac Outlook to MBOX format without losing any data.

People who switch from Mac to Windows often have problems with compatibility because Windows email clients don’t support OLM files. The new software fixes this issue by making it easy for users to change OLM files to MBOX format. This makes it easy to access Mac Outlook emails on a number of email platforms that support MBOX. This solution lets users safely change Mac OLM files to MBOX without losing any data or changing the formatting.

A Softaken spokesperson said, “We made this new solution to make it easy and safe for everyone to convert Outlook data.” “Our goal is to give you a safe and error-free way to work with Mac Outlook data that isn’t too complicated.”

Important Changes to the Softaken OLM to MBOX Converter:

Fast OLM to MBOX Converter for Mac Outlook files

Easily export Mac Outlook to MBOX format

Keeps the original email structure, folders, and attachments.

Can convert a lot of OLM files at once

Before changing the OLM file to MBOX format, you can see a preview.

You don’t need to install Outlook or be connected to the internet.

Works perfectly with all major versions of Windows.

The new version of the Outlook OLM to MBOX Converter has a simple interface that makes it easy for both technical and non-technical users to use. Softaken also has a free trial version that lets people see how easy it is to convert Mac OLM files to MBOX before they buy the full version.

