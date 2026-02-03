BetterLiving MD Expands Access to Medically Guided Weight Loss Care

Atlanta, GA, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — As interest in medically supervised weight management continues to rise, BetterLiving MD is expanding access to its personalized weight loss services for individuals seeking safe, structured, and sustainable solutions. The practice emphasizes physician-guided care that addresses metabolic health, appetite regulation, and long-term weight stability – rather than short-term fixes.

Many individuals who have tried multiple diets, exercise programs, or wellness trends report inconsistent or temporary results. BetterLiving MD takes a clinical, individualized approach, beginning with a comprehensive assessment to evaluate metabolic function, hormone balance, and lifestyle factors that influence weight. Based on these findings, customized treatment plans are developed and supported through ongoing monitoring to promote steady, sustainable progress.

Patient Perspective

“I kept searching online for a weight loss doctor near me because nothing seemed to work long term,” says L.S., a patient at BetterLiving MD. “What stood out was the medical guidance and the time taken to understand my health history. The plan felt realistic, and the ongoing support made it easier to stay consistent.”

A Structured, Individualized Model

BetterLiving MD’s weight loss programs may include FDA-approved appetite-regulating medications, hormone evaluation, targeted nutritional support, and lifestyle counseling. Rather than prioritizing rapid weight reduction, the clinic focuses on improving metabolic health, preserving muscle mass, and achieving gradual, maintainable change.

According to the practice, this approach helps patients avoid common setbacks such as fatigue, muscle loss, and rebound weight gain. Regular follow-ups allow care plans to evolve as patients progress, ensuring treatment remains aligned with individual health goals.

“Successful weight management depends on understanding how the body responds over time,” says a representative from BetterLiving MD. “Our role is to guide patients using evidence-based tools while supporting long-term health—not just short-term results.”

Accessible Care and Ongoing Support

BetterLiving MD offers secure virtual consultations, allowing patients in multiple licensed states to access physician-guided weight loss care. This model reflects a broader shift toward preventive, personalized healthcare designed to support overall wellbeing.

About BetterLiving MD

BetterLiving MD is an integrative medical practice specializing in personalized weight management, hormone optimization, advanced diagnostics, and preventive health services. The practice is committed to patient-centered care that supports sustainable, long-term health outcomes.

Website: www.betterliving-md.com

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Virtual Care: Available in multiple licensed states