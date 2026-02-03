GoTo Telemed Launches “GoTo Telemed for Healthy Aging,” a Comprehensive Telehealth Platform for Older Adults

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — New dedicated service provides coordinated, accessible virtual care for seniors managing chronic conditions, complex medications, and aging in place*

GoTo Telemed, a leader in integrated virtual care, today announced the launch of “GoTo Telemed for Healthy Aging,” a purpose-built telehealth platform designed to meet the unique and complex healthcare needs of older adults. This new service provides a centralized hub for seniors to manage chronic conditions, coordinate with family caregivers, and access geriatric-savvy medical professionals—all from the comfort and safety of home.

With the population of adults aged 65 and older projected to reach **1.6 billion globally by 2050**, and a majority managing multiple chronic conditions, the demand for accessible, coordinated care has never been greater. “GoTo Telemed for Healthy Aging” directly addresses the challenges of polypharmacy (managing 5+ medications), specialist coordination, and caregiver support, aiming to reduce hospitalizations and improve quality of life.

“Aging well isn’t about adding more appointments to an already complex schedule; it’s about simplifying and integrating care around the individual,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Healthy Aging platform breaks down the silos between a senior’s cardiologist, primary care doctor, and family members. We provide a single, easy-to-use digital front door for comprehensive care that supports the goal of aging independently and with dignity.”

A Platform Built for the Realities of Aging

The “GoTo Telemed for Healthy Aging” service is engineered with specific features for older adults and their support networks:

Dedicated Geriatric Care Coordination: Patients and their authorized family caregivers have access to a shared care plan and calendar, simplifying the management of appointments with multiple specialists, from endocrinologists to physical therapists.

Integrated Medication Management: A central, up-to-date medication list is visible to all authorized providers on the platform. Features include visual pill identification, interaction checks, and tools to improve adherence and safety.

Specialized Provider Network: Patients connect with a vetted network of clinicians experienced in geriatric medicine, including physicians, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and behavioral health specialists trained in age-related cognitive and mental health.

Family & Caregiver Access: Recognizing the vital role of family, the platform includes secure “care team” access. Designated family members can join visits, receive updates, and help manage care, even from a distance.

Simplified, Senior-Friendly Technology: The platform interface features larger text, intuitive navigation, and one-click access to video visits, reducing the digital literacy barrier.

Solving Critical Challenges in Senior Care

The platform is designed to tackle some of the most persistent and costly problems in aging:

1. Reducing Medication-Related Harm: By providing a unified medication view and pharmacist access, the platform helps prevent dangerous interactions and adverse drug events, a leading cause of hospitalizations in the elderly.

2. Preventing Unnecessary Hospital Visits: Proactive, regular virtual check-ins for chronic conditions like CHF, COPD, and diabetes allow for early intervention, keeping minor issues from escalating into crises.

3. Supporting the “Sandwich Generation”: The platform eases the burden on adult children caring for aging parents while managing their own careers and families by making coordination transparent and collaborative.

Availability and Partnerships

“GoTo Telemed for Healthy Aging” is available now for direct enrollment by individuals and families. GoTo Telemed is also actively seeking partnerships with **Medicare Advantage plans, senior living communities, and home health agencies** to integrate the platform as a core benefit for their members and residents.

