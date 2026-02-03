OpenTelemed Unveils Groundbreaking RN Lifestyle and Self-Care Counseling Service, Bridging Clinical Care and Holistic Wellness

Kalispell, Montana, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — New telehealth service empowers Registered Nurses to deliver structured wellness coaching, helping patients build sustainable habits for chronic disease management, stress reduction, and improved quality of life

OpenTelemed Services LLC, a leader in comprehensive telehealth solutions, today announced the launch of its innovative **RN Lifestyle and Self-Care Counseling Service**. This first-of-its-kind program formally expands the vital role of the Registered Nurse into the domain of holistic health coaching, providing patients with accessible, ongoing support to manage chronic conditions, reduce stress, and achieve personal wellness goals through guided virtual sessions.

The service addresses a critical gap in modern healthcare: the need for consistent, supportive guidance to help patients implement and sustain the lifestyle changes recommended during brief clinical visits. By leveraging the unique clinical expertise, patient-education skills, and compassionate approach of RNs, OpenTelemed creates a dedicated pathway for preventative, whole-person care.

“We consistently hear from patients that they know *what* to do for their health but struggle with the *how*—the daily motivation, planning, and problem-solving,”** said the clinical leadership team at OpenTelemed. “Our RNs are the perfect guides for this journey. This service moves beyond episodic sick care to forge ongoing therapeutic partnerships. It empowers nurses to practice at the full depth of their training and empowers patients to become active architects of their own well-being.”

A Structured Model for Sustainable Change

The RN Lifestyle and Self-Care Counseling Service is built on a evidence-based, structured coaching model to ensure efficacy and safety:

Comprehensive Intake & Goal Setting:** Initial 60-minute sessions involve a holistic assessment, utilizing motivational interviewing techniques to establish collaborative, personalized SMART goals.

Ongoing Support & Accountability: Regular 30-minute follow-up sessions provide a consistent touchpoint for patients to review progress, navigate obstacles, and adjust their wellness plans with their RN coach.

Defined Scope & Integration: While providing deep supportive counseling, RNs operate within clear clinical boundaries, focusing on behavior change, education, and empowerment, with seamless protocols for escalation to physicians or mental health specialists when needed.

Specialized Training for a New Dimension of Nursing

RNs delivering this service complete a specialized certification curriculum developed by OpenTelemed, focusing on advanced communication skills, behavioral change theory, fundamentals of nutrition and exercise science, and the distinct nuances of building therapeutic rapport via telehealth—a skill often termed “webside manner.”

Availability and Access

The RN Lifestyle and Self-Care Counseling Service is now available to patients nationwide through the OpenTelemed platform. Patients can directly book sessions, and the service is also being offered as a value-based care solution to health systems, employer groups, and health plans looking to improve population health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Media Contact:

OpenTelemed Services LLC

(833) 948-2009