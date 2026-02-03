Fashion Sourcing Your Gateway to Asia’s Best Apparel Manufacturing Hub

Miami Beach, Florida , 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing is a Full Service Sourcing Global Product development company with overseas manufacturing capabilities for apparel, accessories and textiles.

Our firm is a One Stop Shop which offers cost effective manufacturing with production facilities in China, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia and Pakistan.

We manage the entire process from initial design, sampling, product development, fabric sourcing, supplier vetting, manufacturing, quality control and logistics.

Fashion Sourcing as A Trusted Sourcing Partner:

Understanding Asia/India’s manufacturing capabilities and the USA distinct fashion apparel requirements, Fashion Sourcing stands out as a strategic sourcing partner. Banking on its knowledge of Asian/India manufacturing and USA market dynamics, Fashion Sourcing is positioning itself as the leading sourcing partner for the regions fashion retailers, wholesalers and e-Commerce sectors.

Fashion Soucing Products Sourcing Strengths:

Competitive prices

Competitive MOQs

Faster turnaround time

Quality assurance

Fashion Sourcing Product Portfolio

Uniform and Safety Gears: Industrial uniforms, Corporate Wear, Healthcare Uniforms, Hospitality Uniforms, School Uniforms

Women’s Wear: Indian wear, western wear, winter wear and accessories

Men’s Wear: Western, Asia/Indian wear and accessories

Footwear: Sports, casual and formal shoes, leather shoes for all genders: Men, women and Kids

Home textiles: Bathrobes, towels, mats, carpets, rugs, bed linen, kitchen and many more.

Sleep and innerwear: Vests, boxers, bras, panties and pajama sets

Leather: Apparel and accessories

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B e-marketplace that acts as a facilitator between global buyers and Asia/India manufacturers. The platform is designed to assist global buyers with finding the right manufacturing capabilities for their requirements.

Visit Us Today And Speak To Our Experts.

www.fashion-sourcing.com