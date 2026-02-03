Making Pool Maintenance More Affordable with New Product Offerings

Lake Worth, FL, USA, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — All Pool Filters 4 Less is proud to announce the expansion of its product lineup with new, affordable aftermarket pool and spa filter cartridge options designed to help homeowners manage rising maintenance costs without sacrificing quality.

In today’s economic climate, affordability is a growing concern for many American families. While a backyard swimming pool is often seen as a luxury, it also represents a space for relaxation, family time, and enjoyment. At All Pool Filters 4 Less, we understand that when budgets tighten, pool maintenance expenses are often scrutinized first. Our mission is to ensure customers can continue enjoying their pools without feeling pressured by increasing prices.

To address these concerns, All Pool Filters 4 Less is now offering two trusted aftermarket filter cartridge brands, Pleatco Ultra and Darlly, compatible with many of the most popular filter models from industry leaders such as Hayward, Jandy, and Pentair.

The Pleatco Ultra filter series is a cost-effective extension of the well-known Pleatco brand, delivering reliable performance at a more accessible price point. This product line features Pleatco’s proprietary 3-in-1 Performance Technology, which includes:

PurePleat Technology , designed to prevent pleat gaps and bunching while allowing debris to collect on outer pleat edges for easier cleaning.

, designed to prevent pleat gaps and bunching while allowing debris to collect on outer pleat edges for easier cleaning. PointBonded Construction , which keeps pleats uniformly secured to maintain the cartridge structure and durability.

, which keeps pleats uniformly secured to maintain the cartridge structure and durability. FreeFlow Core, engineered to maximize water flow to the filter fabric, improving debris capture while reducing pressure within the filter system.

In addition, All Pool Filters 4 Less is introducing Darlly Pool and Spa Filtration replacement cartridges. While Darlly may be less familiar to some consumers, the brand brings over 25 years of experience serving the global pool and spa industry. Darlly utilizes tri-lobal spun-bonded polyester filter media, a premium material widely used by OEM manufacturers worldwide for its proven filtration efficiency and durability.

As part of the rollout, we’ll expand our range to include products for popular pool filters and introduce spa filters, with options available for Jacuzzi, Vita Spa, Rainbow, and Sundance spas.

All Pool Filters 4 Less has always focused on delivering quality products from trusted manufacturers. With the addition of these new offerings, the company continues its commitment to providing dependable pool and spa filtration solutions now at prices that make pool ownership more affordable than ever.

About All Pool Filters 4 Less

All Pool Filters 4 Less is an online retailer providing affordable, high-quality pool filtration products and replacement cartridges for residential pool owners. Focused on value, performance, and customer support, the company helps do-it-yourself pool owners maintain clean, healthy water without premium-priced OEM parts.

Media Contact:

All Pool Filters 4 Less

Phone: 954-558-0584

Website: https://www.allpoolfilters4less.com/