Attorney Credits Launches New CLE on Law Firm Exit & Succession Planning with Alex Gertsburg

Carlsbad, CA, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a national provider of accredited continuing legal education, has announced the launch of a new on-demand CLE course focused on one of the most overlooked—and consequential—issues facing attorneys today: law firm exit and succession planning.

Despite the long-term implications of retirement and transition planning, only a small percentage of law firms have a formal exit strategy in place. This program, presented by Alex Gertsburg, addresses the real-world consequences of inadequate planning and provides attorneys with a practical roadmap for exiting their practices on favorable terms.

Drawing on more than two decades of legal experience, Gertsburg walks attorneys through the fundamentals of pre-succession and exit planning, including deal logistics, valuation methodologies, and ethical requirements governing practice transitions. The course emphasizes the importance of starting early—whether retirement is years away or imminent—to avoid undervaluation, client disruption, and professional regret.

Attendees will explore common transition paths such as firm sales, internal transfers, mergers, and wind-downs, while gaining insight into why transitions fail and how to mitigate those risks. The program also introduces the “Merge, Monetize, and Multiply” framework, designed to help lawyers create recurring post-retirement revenue streams, preserve client relationships, and leverage of-counsel arrangements.

Key Topics Include:

Building a comprehensive succession and exit plan

Valuing a law practice using earnings, revenue, and EBITDA models

Ethical requirements under ABA Model Rules 1.17 and 1.5(e)

Deal structure, leverage drivers, and financial considerations

Avoiding common transition pitfalls and failed exits

Working with professional advisors to maximize firm value

About the Instructor

Alex Gertsburg has practiced law for more than twenty years. His early career included work at large regional business law firms, where he represented private and publicly traded companies, non-profits, and business owners across a wide range of industries.

The course is now available on demand through Attorney Credits.

For more information or to enroll, visit https://www.attorneycredits.com