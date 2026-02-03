Fashion Sourcing – Online Wholesale Marketplace For Retailers & Brands

Miami Beach , FL, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s fast-moving fashion industry, retailers and brands need more than just access to suppliers — they need speed, reliability, transparency, and expertise. Fashion Sourcing answers that need by offering a modern online wholesale marketplace designed exclusively for fashion retailers and brands, streamlining the entire sourcing and production journey.

Unlike general B2B platforms, Fashion Sourcing focuses purely on the fashion ecosystem, creating a tailored environment where buyers and manufacturers connect efficiently, confidently, and at scale.

A Marketplace Built for the Fashion Industry

Fashion Sourcing is a specialized B2B wholesale platform dedicated to apparel, accessories, and textiles. By focusing solely on fashion, the marketplace eliminates the noise of unrelated industries and delivers a curated sourcing experience aligned with how fashion businesses actually operate.

Retailers and brands can explore collections, discover manufacturers, request samples, negotiate pricing, and manage production — all within one centralized digital platform.

Connecting Retailers & Brands With Verified Manufacturers

One of Fashion Sourcing’s strongest advantages is its network of vetted and verified manufacturing partners, primarily across key production hubs in Asia. Every supplier is selected for their expertise, capacity, compliance, and quality standards.

This verification process reduces the risks traditionally associated with international sourcing and allows buyers to work with confidence, whether they are emerging brands or established retailers.

End-to-End Wholesale & Production Support

Fashion Sourcing goes beyond being a simple directory of suppliers. It offers end-to-end sourcing support, helping brands move seamlessly from concept to finished product. The platform supports:

Wholesale purchasing and bulk orders

Private label and custom manufacturing

Sampling and product development

Production monitoring and quality oversight

Streamlined communication between buyers and factories

This integrated approach saves time, minimizes miscommunication, and ensures smoother production cycles.

Designed for Modern Retailers & Brands

Fashion Sourcing is built to support businesses of all sizes — from independent retailers and DTC brands to global fashion labels. Key benefits include:

Flexible minimum order quantities , ideal for seasonal collections and trend-driven drops

, ideal for seasonal collections and trend-driven drops Faster turnaround times through direct manufacturer access

through direct manufacturer access Transparent pricing and timelines

Digital workflows that replace long email chains and manual tracking

By digitizing traditional sourcing processes, Fashion Sourcing enables brands to respond faster to market demand and stay competitive.

A Smarter Alternative to Traditional Wholesale Sourcing

Traditional fashion sourcing often relies on trade shows, intermediaries, and extensive travel — all of which are time-consuming and costly. Fashion Sourcing replaces these outdated methods with a digital-first wholesale marketplace, giving buyers instant access to global suppliers without leaving their offices.

Compared to large, general B2B platforms, Fashion Sourcing offers a more focused, fashion-centric experience, where every feature, supplier, and workflow is designed specifically for apparel production and wholesale buying.

Built by Industry Expertise

Founded by Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing was created by fashion professionals who understand the real challenges of global sourcing. The platform reflects deep industry knowledge — from fabric selection and fit requirements to production timelines and quality control — making it a trusted partner rather than just a marketplace.

Empowering the Future of Fashion Wholesale

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, brands and retailers need sourcing solutions that are agile, transparent, and scalable. Fashion Sourcing delivers exactly that — a next-generation online wholesale marketplace that simplifies sourcing, strengthens supplier relationships, and empowers fashion businesses to grow.

Fashion Sourcing at a Glance

Online B2B wholesale marketplace for fashion

Built for retailers, brands, and manufacturers

Verified suppliers and production partners

End-to-end sourcing and manufacturing support

Digital, efficient, and fashion-focused

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com